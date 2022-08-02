Illinois teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually exploiting Hancock County child

www.wrtv.com
'I didn't take this to the media, the doctor did': AG Rokita vows to push investigation into Dr. Bernard
GREENWOOD — Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to keep pushing an investigation into an Indianapolis doctor who he says may have violated medical privacy laws when she told a reporter about a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who traveled to Indiana to get an abortion. “(There has been) A lot...
What we know about the man accused of killing Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot to death during a traffic stop in Madison County early Sunday. Shahnavaz 24, stopped the Buick LaCrosse on Ind. 37 on the southeastern edge of Elwood at about 2 a.m. when a man stepped out of the vehicle and fired at least 36 shots.
Indianapolis nonprofit helps aspiring teachers get their education
Right now, in Indiana alone, there are more than 2,000 teaching positions open. A local nonprofit here in Indianapolis is helping to fill the gap.
Navy recruiter pulls mom, 2 kids out of sinking car in northern Indiana
VALPARAISO — In the United States Navy, sailors train so that they can be ready when their nation calls on them. For one local Indiana Navy Recruiter, the call to action came closer to home than usual. On July 25, Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class Bobby Weaver was on...
Courts docs: Woman pepper sprayed, drove into woman twice before leaving scene
INDIANAPOLIS — More details have emerged following the hit-and-run death of a 28-year-old woman in the 1100 block of Chester Ave on July 23. Mary Adame died after she was hit by a driver late July 23 on Indianapolis' east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers...
Delaware man dies after being struck walking on I-74 in Montgomery County
Montgomery County — A Delaware man died Monday morning on Interstate 74 in Montgomery County when they were struck by a car. According to Indiana State Police, just after 1 a.m. deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police responded to a report of a fatal crash near the 38-mile marker on I-74.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Versailles, police say
VERSAILLES — A Bartholomew County man has been killed after a two-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, according to Indiana State Police. Initial investigation showed that a blue 2006 Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on State Road...
Home, vehicle hit by gunfire in Fishers neighborhood; none hurt, police say
FISHERS — A home and a vehicle were struck by bullets but no one was wounded when someone opened fire in a residential neighborhood late Monday, police say. Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting, according to a Tuesday news release from the Fishers Police Department. Officers...
Community groups in Crown Hill come together to stop pedestrian, bicyclist v. vehicle accidents
INDIANAPOLIS — A neighborhood in Indianapolis is taking matters into its own hands when it comes to finding a solution to the growing problem of pedestrians and bicyclists being hit by cars. For those that drive down 38th in the city’s Crown Hill Neighborhood, it is hard to miss...
Man killed Saturday night during shooting at Muncie Walmart
MUNCIE — One man is dead after Muncie Police were dispatched around 8:44 p.m. on July 30, to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Walmart North, located at 4801 West Clara Lane. When arriving at the scene, police found Sam Gillum on the parking lot ground,...
