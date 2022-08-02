ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lightfoot Stands Firm on NASCAR Race Agreement as Transparency Questioned

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Announce Preseason Schedule; Milwaukee Home Game

Blackhawks announce preseason schedule; Milwaukee home game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks released their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, along with a special announcement of a home preseason game in Milwaukee. Here is the preseason schedule:. • Tuesday, September 27th – St. Louis at Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago

The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
CHICAGO, IL
mahoningmatters.com

20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

The largest city in the Midwest, and the third most populous in the country, Chicago is a beacon of culture and commerce in the nation's flatlands. In 1950, 3.6 million people—or 2% of the nation's population—called the Windy City home. Unfortunately, as is the case for many of America's biggest cities, suburbanization had a decidedly negative effect on it, and by the end of the decade, Chicago was facing a steep decline in population and prosperity.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
boatlyfe.com

Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock

<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut

Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Tom Skilling’s August outlook: What’s in store for the Chicago area this month

The bottom line from projections: A warmer and drier than normal August 2022 is the consensus forecast. The 30-day outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) suggest indicators and modeling suggest odds favor above normal temps and below normal overall precip–though with t-storms and convective shower so often involved in producing much of the month’s precipitation, precip tallies can vary widely across the region.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Park District#Lollapalooza#Democrat#Chicago Business
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Training Camp

The Blackhawks announced their six-game preseason schedule which features one game in the Deer District. The Chicago Blackhawks are busy trimming down their training camp roster Monday, sending a series of players down to Rockford and placing several veteran players on waivers. In a press release, the team announced that it had signed a total of 10 prospects to the IceHogs’ roster, meaning they’ll likely begin the AHL season with Rockford in early February. Forwards…
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

San Diego Padres Own a Blackhawks Stick-Hockey Table Game

San Diego Padres own a Blackhawks stick-hockey table game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks are a popular hockey team. The San Diego Padres posted a Twitter video of Juan Soto and Josh Bell playing stick-hockey in the team's clubhouse as a new addition to the team. You'd never guess, but the team has a Blackhawks themed stick-hockey table.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

You Won’t Believe What Company Is Buying Famous Illinois Building

A popular internet company is purchasing a famous building in Chicago to save it from extinction. The city of Chicago is known for its amazing architecture. The area is home to many unique buildings. In fact, some of them are more like works of art than business structures. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the history in person. There are several architecture tours available to learn more about it.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Kim Foxx has a lot of enemies but one major friend

In Chicago, homicides and shootings are surging while carjackings and shoplifting are rampant. The town is becoming more like the Wild West – no law and no order. And much of the blame falls on its chief law enforcement officer, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx’s record...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy