Why Bears' Sam Mustipher Thinks Work at Guard Will Help at Center

www.nbcchicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Yardbarker
DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor Get Into A Tussle During Seahawks Training Camp
The Seahawks have entered August on a slippery slope. Their franchise QB is gone. Their legendary middle line back Bobby Wagner is now playing for a divisional rival, their excellent strong safety Jamal Adams is injured again and their head coach Pete Carroll works from home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Yardbarker
Vikings LBs Kendricks and Hicks are seeing the same things
EAGAN — Eric Kendricks has played in exactly 100 games over his seven years in the NFL. Anthony Barr was alongside him for 86 of those. During that time, the two UCLA products formed a remarkable bond. They had the football version of friends who have been close for so long that they finish each other’s sentences. Adding to their chemistry was the fact that they had the same coach and same system each year, which eventually made training camp a formality.
3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury
The one thing the Minnesota Vikings hoped wouldn’t happen happened with tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury before the season started, again. Unless the team plans on rolling Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson out there as their primary tight ends, it would make sense for them to start thumbing through the free agent pages in search of a veteran playmaker to come in and contribute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Observations: T.J. Hockenson Welcomes Aidan Hutchinson to NFL
The pads came on, and the hits were felt by several member of the defense on Monday morning.
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Who benefits from the tragic injury to Tim Patrick?
A New Era?: Pete Carroll Says Seahawks QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith 'In Control'
The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era with Drew Lock and Geno Smith at quarterback.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: The quest for a better pass rush
The Seattle Seahawks made big changes to the defense this offseason. They brought in new players and coaches to improve an underperforming pass rush. In 2021 the Seattle Seahawks‘ pass rush was anemic at best. They ranked 26th of 32 teams with a 22.1% pressure rate and 22nd in sacks with a paltry 34. The team responded by replacing many of those who were part of the poorly performing unit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL
The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico. The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. According to the same report, their revenue went...
Sam Mustipher Stays Focused Despite Moving Target
The Bears keep changing where Sam Mustipher is used because of injuries, and with whom, but the former Notre Dame lineman simply keeps competing to try to win a job at either center or guard.
Texans Training Camp Day 4 Observations: Nico Collins Makes Case For WR No. 1
Nico Collins' play against defensive back Steven Nelson highlights Day 4 of training camp practice for the Houston Texans.
Ben Banogu, Tyquan Lewis Will Be Vital to Colts' Pass Rush in 2022
While the Colts' made a big move this offseason to acquire veteran Yannick Ngakoue, the rest of the team's pass rushing depth will be key to the group's success in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Receivers will be key to Vikings' new blocking scheme
EAGAN — On Tuesday KJ Osborn said that anybody can block if they try hard enough, even football reporters. He’s giving us way too much credit. But the Minnesota Vikings are going to need all hands on deck when it comes to their running scheme because increasing usage of three-receiver personnel groupings puts more pressure on receivers to block.
Indianapolis Colts owner weighs in on Bears moving to Arlington Heights
Indianapolis Colts owner and Chicago native Jim Irsay said he’s keeping a close eye on the Bears to make the move to Arlington Heights. Having worked in the NFL for more than 50 years, he’s no stranger to stadium disputes.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Podcast: Burrow Not At Practice as Bengals' Receivers Face Off in 1-on-1s Against Defensive Backs
Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Observations on First Defensive Depth Chart
Who stands out on the Jaguars' first defensive depth chart?
Bears plan to play starters in preseason opener
he Bears will “absolutely” play their starters in their preseason opener on Aug. 13, when they host the Chiefs at Soldier Field, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
DK, Lockett & Who? Seahawks Coach Evaluates 'Good Competition' for No. 3 WR Spot
Seattle has several promising young wideouts looking to emerge alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0