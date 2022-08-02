Lollapalooza Recap: Arrests, Hospitalizations Decreased in 2022, Officials Say

www.nbcchicago.com
Brother of two victims charged in Skokie shooting
SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a domestic dispute left two people shot in Skokie Monday. Tawar Tawar, 43, made an appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday where his bond was set at $300,000. Police said Tawar entered a residence in the 3900 block of Kirk Street […]
Chicago police to increase DUI patrols this weekend
CHICAGO - Police will increase patrolling of DUI drivers Friday through Sunday in Chicago. The first "DUI saturation patrol" will take place between 7 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday on the North Side, Chicago police said. A second patrol will occur from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday...
Chicago Man Struck By Two Cars While Crossing Street, Killed
The hit-and-run driver remains on the loose.
Teen found intoxicated, passed out at Evanston park with loaded handgun
EVANSTON, Ill. - A teen was taken into custody after he was allegedly found intoxicated and in possession of a loaded handgun Monday morning. At about 10:45 a.m., Evanston police responded to a call of a male subject, who was passed out in the Tot Lot located at Clyde-Brummel Park.
SUV Flies Through Chicago Home, Paralyzes Man Taking Shower
'He’s just a wonderful guy. He certainly didn’t deserve this.'
Man shot several times in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 51-year-old was in his vehicle around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of South Leamington Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body and was taken...
National Night Out emphasizes connection between Chicago police, community
Police departments across the country and the Chicago area are uniting with the neighborhoods they serve as part of the National Night Out.
Chicago Teen Fighting for Her Life After Being Struck by Lightning Near Garfield Park Conservatory
A teen girl is fighting for her life after she was struck by lightning outside the Garfield Park Conservatory on Chicago’s West Side, authorities say. Crews were called to the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. after the girl was struck by lightning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Chicago police release photos of those involved in Uproar Old Town crash that injured 6
Authorities said a stolen car clipped another vehicle before jumping the curb and slamming into outdoor diners along the busy Old Town street.
2 men freed after prosecutors reject charges for a shootout that left 4 injured, including a security guard
Cook County prosecutors refused to file any charges following a Monday night shootout that left four men, including an armed security guard, injured in Little Italy, according to sources. Chicago police said two men were exchanging gunfire with a third man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when...
Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
Gunfire near Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park results in one injury
A 22-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in connection with gunshots that were fired at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. A man and woman reportedly were arguing outside a business when the man fired at...
Highland Park parade attack suspect pleads not guilty to charges
Robert E. Crimo III pleaded not guilty to charges during an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, according to Chicago news media.
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
This story is part of a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. Read the first story here. Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out...
2 kayakers struck by sightseeing boat on Chicago River, CPD says
Chicago police said two kayakers were hit by a sightseeing boat on the Chicago River Tuesday.
Teen injured in violent Oak Lawn arrest released to parents 6 days after incident
A 17-year-old boy who was injured in a violent arrest in Oak Lawn last week has been released from juvenile detention into the custody of his family.
Chicago woman who documented divorce on TikTok fatally shot by ex-husband: police
Sania Khan, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment July 18. Police believe her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, killed her in a murder-suicide.
13-Year-Old Struck by Lightning Near Garfield Park Conservatory, Fire Officials Say
A teen was hospitalized after being struck by lightning at Chicago's Garfield Park Conservatory during a brief, but powerful round of storms in the area. Chicago fire officials confirmed a 13-year-old was struck by "an arc of lightning that hit the ground" Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of North Central Park.
3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side
CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
Man Stabbed While Riding CTA Red Line Train in Dearborn Park
A man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train through Chicago's Dearborn Park neighborhood on the Near South Side late Wednesday night, officials said. In the 1100 block of South State Street Wednesday at approximately 10:45 p.m., a 21-year-old male was stabbed on the torso and elbow after an unidentified suspect approached him and made "derogatory remarks," police said.
