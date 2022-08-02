ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County Schools offers bus driver bonuses to combat shortages

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools leaders giving bus drivers bonuses to deal with vacancies.

GCS officials tell FOX8 that while they have more than 60 vacancies, they are continuing to use various recruitment and retention strategies, including retention bonuses for bus drivers.

GCS is also continuing its partnership with the Greensboro Transit Agency and High Point Transit System to offer students the option of riding public transportation for free.

Students will need a valid GCS-issued One Card to use these services.

GTA is hosting two events on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 that will give students, parents and caregivers an opportunity to learn more about their services.

High Point, NC
