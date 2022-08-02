ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQnGl_0h17i3gU00

WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening.

Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal.

Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both Ohio and Marshall County.

It is estimated that 400-500 residents are without power.

Video provided by West Virginia resident, Jamie Timbrook Hault shows a video of the Tornado Warned cell from Dallas Pike Monday evening. Path damage and barn damage have been reported by residents and the Marshall County EMA.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjhtI_0h17i3gU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdTtz_0h17i3gU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vgtpq_0h17i3gU00

Tornado damage in Dallas Pike.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nn5Uf_0h17i3gU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1av3SL_0h17i3gU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pneey_0h17i3gU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Egvju_0h17i3gU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMtMG_0h17i3gU00

A Tornado in Beham, Pennsylvania was also captured by residents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Congressman Johnson checks in on rural hospital

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Congressman Bill Johnson made a few stops in the Ohio Valley this week. One of them being in Belmont County. Congressman Johnson toured WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital. He met with staff and to talked about workforce challenges, the hospital’s relatively new relationship with WVU, the lasting impact of COVID, challenges faced by […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ladders raised in honor of longtime Glen Dale fire chief

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale. Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness. He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief. McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTOV 9

Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
DALLAS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Oklahoma#Pennsylvania#The Tornado#Weather#Stone Church Road#The Marshall County Ema#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtrf
WTRF- 7News

Food, water, shots given out during Dallas cleanup

DALLAS, W.Va. (WTRF) — A table filled with food and a garage packed with supplies. This is just a glimpse at days of generosity flowing into a Marshall County town in its time of need. Each day this week, the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department has become a place of comfort, after a tornado brought normal […]
DALLAS, WV
wtae.com

Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

25th Annual Pat Clutter Memorial Golf Scramble wraps up in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the area’s most well-known and long-running golf scramble reached a milestone Friday afternoon. The 25th Annual Pat Clutter Memorial Golf Scramble took place, once again, at the Crispin Center at Oglebay. The scramble helps fund the Patrick A. Clutter Scholarship. Over the years more than $100,000 in scholarship funds […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse

WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
Metro News

Suspected tornado does damage in Northern Panhandle

DALLAS, W.Va. — Authorities in the Northern Panhandle said what appeared to be a tornado touched down Monday evening in the small Marshall County community of Dallas. Photos and various video showed what looked like a funnel cloud moving through the area in northeast Marshall County near the Pennsylvania state line. The funnel cloud produced high winds, rain and hail.
DALLAS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County areas experiencing intermittent power outages

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Parts of Brooke County are experiencing intermittent power outages. Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis says they have received multiple calls on the matter. Those dealing with the outages are the Washington Pike, Rabbit Hill, and Genteel Ridge area. Commissioner Ennis says residents have reported to him that the electric goes off […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Kalkreuth hosts golf outing to support Easterseals

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the best organizations in the Ohio Valley got some major support tonight so they can continue to carry on their great work. Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal once again held their annual golf outing to support Easterseals, bringing out their employees and vendors from across the country to […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado that ripped through Dallas, WV

DALLAS, W.Va. (WTRF) — The tornado that tore through parts of West Virginia and Pennsylvania left a trail of devastation Monday night. National Weather Service meteorologists are now categorizing this as an EF-2 tornado with maximum sustained winds between 110 to 120 miles per hour. Tree tops gone, barns and a couple of homes destroyed. […]
DALLAS, WV
WTRF- 7News

A Martins Ferry summer tradition takes us back in time

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The purple city is celebrating the life of a local Revolutionary War heroine. Her name is Betty Zane. Zane is known for risking her life to get gunpowder while Fort Henry, which is now Wheeling, was under attack. And in honor of her heroism the community of Martins Ferry is […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County

A sobriety checkpoint will be scheduled in Ohio County next week. The West Virginia State Police will conduct a checkpoint on US Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 P.M until 12:00 A.M. The State Police have provided alternate routes if you wish to avoid the area. The […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woodsdale Elementary “man trap” almost ready for school year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling drivers–you’ve probably taken notice of all the construction at Woodsdale Elementary School. Renovations have stretched from last year into this one, with crews still hard at work on a safety-minded remodel. It’s one of the Friendly City’s most visible education buildings—and that’s why Principal Ashlea Minch says the security upgrades […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy