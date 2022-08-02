WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed

WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening.

Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal.

Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both Ohio and Marshall County.

It is estimated that 400-500 residents are without power.

Video provided by West Virginia resident, Jamie Timbrook Hault shows a video of the Tornado Warned cell from Dallas Pike Monday evening. Path damage and barn damage have been reported by residents and the Marshall County EMA.







Tornado damage in Dallas Pike.











A Tornado in Beham, Pennsylvania was also captured by residents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.