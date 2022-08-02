California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

www.mymotherlode.com
mymotherlode.com
Newsom Lobbies For Film And TV Tax Credit Expansion
Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on lawmakers to spend $1.65 billion to extend the state’s Film and Television Tax Credit program for an additional five years, through 2030. The program annually allocates $330 million to offset filming expenses in an effort to encourage production in...
mymotherlode.com
California detective allegedly sent graphic photos to decoy
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police detective allegedly sent graphic messages to a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and some of the communications occurred while he was on duty, prosecutors said Tuesday. The civilian decoy contacted Orange County Crime Stoppers and reported that a...
mymotherlode.com
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
