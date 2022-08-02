ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Pediatric therapy group relocates to bigger building in northwest Fresno

By Amanda Aguilar via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAogl_0h17he1n00

A pediatric therapy group is expanding to help serve more kids with special needs.

In June, Metamorphosis Therapy Group moved to a new facility, near West Bullard and North Maroa avenues, in northwest Fresno.

From the outside, the new building doesn't look big. In reality, it's three times larger than their last space, which allows the group to serve up to 800 kids.

"We've grown significantly, and we're adding services to service more children in the Valley that have speech therapy needs as well as occupational therapy, and soon, physical therapy needs," explained founder Courtney Gebhart.

The group now has a large gym that therapists can incorporate in their sessions with kids. The play structure has a slide, swing, a rock climbing wall and a two-way mirror for parents to watch their kids without distracting them.

According to Gebhart, playing and moving can help kids who have a hard time speaking.

"With movement, it helps to regulate the body, so it's in a ready state to learn," she said. "Once your body is in a regulated state to learn, you're able to see a lot more speech development."

In addition to speech and occupational therapies, Metamorphosis will offer pediatric physical therapy sessions starting in the Fall.

Courtney Gebhart said families will spend less time driving to therapy appointments at other outpatient clinics, as Metamorphosis will be the only multi-disciplinary clinic in the Valley.

"A one-stop shop really just lets those families access services within this group, and have those kids be able to collaborate with those therapists overall for the good of their program," she said.

Metamorphosis accepts most insurance plans, which ensures kids are able to receive good quality care.

The group regularly posts child development tips on its Facebook page
.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Annual event gives Fresno PD opportunity to connect with community

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Water balloon fights, prizes, and free food- that’s how Valley kids celebrated National Night Out with local police officers Tuesday night. The annual campaign is a community-building effort put on by law enforcement agencies across the nation. “We can throw water balloons at each...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Kick It Outreach event to provide children with new shoes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The fourth annual Kick It Outreach event returns Saturday. The event helps children in need by providing shoes, school supplies, and more. The event is being held at Cary Park behind the Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Event founder, Pastor Edward Thomas says the goal […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Health
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Therapy#Speech Therapy#Occupational Therapy#Therapy Sessions#Physical Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
GV Wire

Fresno Chaffee Zoo Defends Care of Elephants, Calls Lawsuit ‘Frivolous’

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has moved to defend itself against a lawsuit after a nonprofit group, the Nonhuman Rights Project, filed a civil action against the popular venue. The group claims the zoo’s three African elephants — Amahle, Nolwazi, and Vusmusi — have been unlawfully imprisoned and restrained of their liberty.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Field of Clovis Council Hopefuls Grows. Here’s the Latest List

An argument can be made that the most rambunctious thing about Clovis is the annual rodeo. Voters rarely have the chance to elect a new councilmember. With no term limits, once a city councilmember is elected, they tend to stay for decades. In November, three positions are on the same at-large ballot. There are two open seats.
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Unhoused, Undercounted and Underserved

On July 14, the Fresno Madera Continuum of Care (FMCoC) held a press conference to announce the results of the 2022 Point in Time (PIT) Count of the unhoused population of the City of Fresno, Fresno County and Madera County. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig were there to speak and answer questions.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy