Al-Zawahri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of al-Qaida

Archaeologists may have located palace belonging to Genghis Khan's bloodthirsty grandson who famously sacked Baghdad in 1258 to eastern Turkey
The grand palace that once belonged to Genghis Khan's grandson may have been discovered in Turkey, archaeologists say. Hulagu Khan was a Mongol warlord who lived from 1217 to 1265 and conquered much of southwest Asia. He is known for the 1258 sack of Baghdad, then the religious and cultural...
Somalia names former Al-Shabaab spokesperson as cabinet minister
Somalia's prime minister has named former Al-Shabaab group co-founder and spokesperson Muktar Robow as a minister in the country's new cabinet, a move that could either help strengthen the fight against the insurgency or provoke clan clashes.
Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the life of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq's most influential Shiite cleric.
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
The danger is not that Colombia will become another Venezuela, but another Mexico | Opinion
When I asked Colombia’s center-right President Ivan Duque whether Colombia runs the risk of becoming a new Venezuela after his successor Gustavo Petro — a former leftist guerrilla — takes office on Aug. 7, the outgoing leader dodged the question three times in a row.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Ashes of 8,000 people who were executed and burned by Nazi soldiers during WWII are discovered in two mass graves outside the Soldau concentration camp in Poland
A pair of mass graves containing 19 tons of ashes of at least 8,000 individuals have been discovered outside the former Nazi concentration camp of Soldau in Poland. The estimate is based on the weight of the remains, with four pounds roughly corresponding to one body. Researchers said the victims...
The Nash Papyrus is the oldest Hebrew text discovered in Egypt and it mentions the Ten Commandments
The Nash PapyrusPhoto by unknown, uploaded Daniel.baranek; Public Domain image. The Nash Papyrus was first acquired in Egypt in 1902 by W.L. Nash. Nash was the Secretary of the Society of Biblical Archaeology in England.
A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy
Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre
The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza
A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds
Installing an elevator doesn't normally involve a 2,000-year plunge into an ancient city's history. But in Jerusalem, even seemingly simple construction projects can lead to archaeological endeavors. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries, including an ornate first-century villa with its own ritual bath,...
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
U.S. Embassy issues security alert for northwest Baja California
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City is warning Americans about possible increased confrontations between rival criminal organizations in Tijuana and Rosarito Beach.
As Europe Sees Rise in Antisemitism, Hungary Remains Safe Haven for Jews | Opinion
Is Hungary antisemitic? Many in the international media and the European Parliament seem to think so.
Russia Accused Of Using Ukraine Nuclear Plant As Artillery Base Sparking Disaster Fears
Photo by Andrey Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images.Top officials are growing increasingly concerned over the safety of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Video of Fatal Attack on African Immigrant Shocks Italy
MILAN (AP) — Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically. Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news...
French Authorities Have Detained Two Archaeologists Key to the Louvre Antiquities Investigation
French authorities have detained two archaeologists in connection with a larger probe into the illicit trade of stolen antiquities to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates that has led to the indictment of former Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez.
Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered the remains of a cultic sun temple that dates to the fifth dynasty about 4,500 years ago.
