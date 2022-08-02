ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Al-Zawahri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of al-Qaida

By LEE KEATH
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ashes of 8,000 people who were executed and burned by Nazi soldiers during WWII are discovered in two mass graves outside the Soldau concentration camp in Poland

A pair of mass graves containing 19 tons of ashes of at least 8,000 individuals have been discovered outside the former Nazi concentration camp of Soldau in Poland. The estimate is based on the weight of the remains, with four pounds roughly corresponding to one body. Researchers said the victims...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaida#Cairo#Arab Spring#Yemen#Islamic#Soviet#Muslim#Saudi
Vice

A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy

Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre

The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
EUROPE
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza

A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

Installing an elevator doesn't normally involve a 2,000-year plunge into an ancient city's history. But in Jerusalem, even seemingly simple construction projects can lead to archaeological endeavors. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries, including an ornate first-century villa with its own ritual bath,...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Video of Fatal Attack on African Immigrant Shocks Italy

MILAN (AP) — Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically. Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy