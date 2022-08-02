Voters Ready For Primary Tomorrow

www.fox41yakima.com
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Primary Election Day: How To Vote
WASHINGTON State.- Washington’s Primary Election is today, here are a few reminders about how to vote. A voter in Washington must be at leas 18 years old and a legal resident of the state. Washington offers same day voter registration, which means a person can both register to vote...
FOX 11 and 41
August Is Child Support Awareness Month
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month. Child support provides the necessary means that many Washington state families rely on in order to help children realize their dreams and become future leaders. The Department of Social and Health Services’ Division of Child Support helps...
FOX 11 and 41
Drones To Track Bull Trout In Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife(WDFW) will begin using drones to assess the effects of low water levels on bull trout movement and migration in Kittitas and Yakima Counties, beginning August 1st and continuing through the fall. Bull trout are threatened under the Federal Endangered Species Act.
FOX 11 and 41
Oregon Crews To Help Fight California Fire
SALEM, Ore.- The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshall (OSFM) mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California over the weekend to assist in fighting the McKinney fire, near Klamath, California. “Our office has a long-standing mutual aid relationship with California and we are more than willing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 11 and 41
How Many Race Weekend DUI’s?
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The final traffic numbers for Water Follies weekend are in. According to the Washington State Patrol there were:. 22 collisions (6 of which were DUI’s) Overall it was a safe weekend, in the air, on the river, and on area roads. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
FOX 11 and 41
Safely Dispose Of Unused Medications For Free
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), in partnership with Medication, Education, and Disposal (MED), is supplying the community with free packaging to help residents’ safely mail-back unused medications. Unused medications may be mailed back to prevent water pollution and accidental ingestion. Free packaging to mail-back unused prescription...
Comments / 0