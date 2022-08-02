Texas Tech announces passing of former Vice Chancellor

www.everythinglubbock.com
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West Texas
A few days ago, Governor Greg Abbott applauded the Texas Workforce Commission on a $1.5 million grant to Ranger College which is close to Dallas. Then, this past Saturday, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas Workforce Commission for another grant. This was a $247,000 grant that went to the South Plains College in West Texas including the Lubbock and Levelland college campuses.
Lubbock Moms introduces and announces partnership with PocketLab
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Moms (lbkmoms.com) is proud to announce a partnership with PocketLab. This partnership focuses on bringing awareness, resources, and education to the Lubbock community that enables educators, students, and makers to easily gather data about the world around them. PocketLab is an education technology...
5 Predictions For Texas Tech Football in 2022
With Texas Tech Football about a month away from kicking off the season, Chois Woodman has offered up five predictions for the Red Raiders that he believes will come true in 2022. 1. The Red Raiders will not finish in 9th place in the Big 12. Texas Tech has been...
Covenant Medical Group is hosting their Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s the first ever Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will offer vaccinations, sports physicals, food trucks, fun activities and more. This will be at the Covenant Northwest Clinic located at 611 North Frankford Avenue.
Countdown to Classroom sponsored by Casey Carpet One offers back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Countdown to Classroom talks how important routines are for getting ready for back to school. The older students can even learn to be in charge of getting up and ready for the school day. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our weekly Countdown to Classroom segment.
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Trinity Christian School announces they now have two $1,000,000 endowments
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As Trinity Christian School begins its 45th year, they are excited to share that they now have two Endowments!. An Endowment is an investment fund that provides ongoing income while preserving capital for future generations. Endowments are typically designated for a specific purpose, such as financial aid, facilities, or faculty.
Healthgrades recognizes Covenant Health Levelland for care excellence
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health Levelland has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 5-Star recipient for Vaginal Delivery. Healthgrades is the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This 5-star rating indicates that Covenant Health Levelland’s clinical outcomes for Vaginal Delivery are significantly better than expected.
Texas Tech extends official offers to several recruits
August 1st is the first day colleges are allowed to officially extend offers to 2023 recruits. Several of the prospects have announced their official offers from Texas Tech via social media. Texas Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently consists of 23 announced commits and ranks 16th nationally. The following is a...
Not a rumor: Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving locations in Spring 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The new location will be at 6101 Slide Road, which was previously a Toys “R” Us. According to the spokesperson, the new location will be able to accommodate more seating and parking, as well as feature […]
Texas Tech Football Is Now Dropping Bodies and Beats
Dimitri Moore played for Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill before going to Vanderbilt as a freshman. He ended up transferring to Missouri State before finding his way back to Joey McGuire at Texas Tech. Krishon Merriweather was the leading tackler in the state of Missouri his senior season, but took...
CHCL hosting Back to School Summer Fun Fest on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In honor of National Health Center Week, August 7th through August 13th, 2022, Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL) will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest at our Wellness Center, 1609 5th Street, on Saturday, August 6th. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Red Raiders Football Gives 'Fan-Friendly Deal' for Home Games
The university announced a deal that could save fans some cash for the seven home games at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Dillard’s can help with back to school shopping with a free gift with purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dillard’s makes shopping easy. Find them in the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road. You can also find them at dillards.com.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Christopher Cross celebrates 40th Anniversary with 2022 tour stop in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”) and Best New Artist.
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
City of Lubbock accepting applications for the Electric Utility Board
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The deadline to submit an application is Friday, August 12, 2022. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
Texas Tech's Opponent for Maui Invitational Revealed
The Red Raiders will face an elite Big East foe in Hawaii this November.
