Noah J. Young – Service 8/3/22 At 10 A.M.

www.mymoinfo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Scot Joseph McCreary — Service 8/5/22 10 A.M.
Scot Joseph McCreary of Hillsboro passed away Monday (8/1), he was 61 years old. The funeral service will be Friday (8/5) morning at 10 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The visitation for Scot McCreary will be Thursday (8/4) evening from 4 until 8 at the Robert...
mymoinfo.com
Fern “Audell” Murphy – Service 8/5/22 At 10 A.M.
Mrs. Fern “Audell” Murphy of Knob Lick died Tuesday at the age of 99. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow in the Knob Lick Cemetery. Visitation for Fern “Audell” Murphy is Thursday evening from 5 until...
mymoinfo.com
Sherra DeeAnn Jenkins – Service 8/6/22 At 11 A.M.
Sherra DeeAnn Jenkins of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 79. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Cool Spring Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation for Sherra Jenkins is Saturday morning at 10 at the chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Laiklyn Wayomi Johnston – Service 8/20/22 At 2 P.M.
Laiklyn Wayomi Johnston of Farmington died July 3rd after being born just four days earlier. A memorial service will be held on Saturday afternoon, August 20th at 2 o’clock at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Charles “Dough Boy” Nelson – Service 08/05/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles “Dough Boy” Nelson of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 45. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be at the Smith Cemetery in Oates. Visitation for “Dough Boy” Nelson...
mymoinfo.com
David Otto Bernard Schwarzen SR. — Graveside Service 8/8/22 12:30 P.M.
David Otto Bernard Schwarzen, Sr., of Festus passed away Saturday, July 30th, he was 85. A graveside service for David Schwarzen Sr. will be Monday (8/8) afternoon at 12:30 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Barbara Jean Rodriguez — Service 8/4/22 2 P.M.
Barbara Jean Rodriguez of Festus passed away Thursday, July 28th, she was 76 years old. The visitation for Barbara Rodriguez will be Thursday (8/4) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 2 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
Theresa Winschel – Service 10am 8/9/22
Theresa Winschel of Perryville died Saturday (July 30) at the age of 60. A funeral mass will be 10:00 Tuesday (August 9th) at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with burial at a later date. Visitation for Theresa Winschel will 4 to 8 Monday and 8 to 9:30am...
RELATED PEOPLE
mymoinfo.com
Betty P. Pruneau — Service 8/3/22 10 A.M.
Betty P. Pruneau of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday, July 27th, she was 90 years old. The funeral services will be Wednesday (8/3) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Betty Pruneau will be...
mymoinfo.com
Gwen Elizabeth Cook — Private Services
Gwen Elizabeth Cook of Festus, passed away Friday, July 29th, she was 61 years old. The will be private family services for Gwen Cook under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Four Minors Injured, Two Seriously, In Perry County I-55 Car Accident
(Perry County) Four juveniles were injured, two seriously, in a car accident on I-55 in Perry County Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says 28-year-old Lonnie Orr of Memphis, Tennessee was traveling in the southbound lane near mile marker 134 when his 2005 Chevy Trailblazer suffered a vehicle defect and swerved. Orr overcorrected and the vehicle slid off the side of the road and overturned. Two juveniles from Memphis, aged 7 and 10, were seriously injured and transported by Air Evac to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Two more juveniles, aged 6 and 9, received minor injuries and were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by Perry County EMS. The accident happened around 10:50 Wednesday morning.
KFVS12
Closed museum distributes collection in the Heartland, including dinosaurs
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, in Marble Hill, recently closed its doors, but their collections, including dinosaurs, can still be seen throughout the Heartland. The former president of the museum, Eva Dunn, said the pandemic played a large role in their closure. “We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Washington County Fair Begins in Potosi
(Potosi) The Washington County Fair gets underway Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Potosi. The talent show is the big thing Wednesday night. Thursday is all about the 4-H and F.F.A. kids with livestock judging and the livestock sale that evening. On Friday night, you can hear some good live music...
Upworthy
Heartbroken father invites hundreds to play catch after losing baseball-loving son in fatal accident
When Dan Bryan arrived at West County High School in Park Hills, Missouri, on September 16, 2020, for his son's baseball practice, it was just in time to see the 16-year-old hit a ball that took a bounce over the right field fence to drive in two runs, bringing the practice to a close. Ethan Bryan, who normally "offered little more than a humble nod, glanced up to acknowledge his father with a big wave and a smile as he circled back to retrieve his bat. 'He'd never done that before,'" Dan told PEOPLE. "That showed me he was having an absolute blast. He was just enjoying life."
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro hoping to break through as cross country powerhouse
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Hawks have built a quiet giant in boys’ cross country. Last year’s second-place finish as a team at the Class 4 District 1 championships is the second straight, both times finishing behind eventual state champion Festus. But head coach Tom Gordon says silver medals have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau says residents could see some regional mail delays after historic flash flooding in St. Louis. They said the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by the flooding. The Cape Girardeau Post Office alerted the city that residents may...
KFVS12
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, August 1. According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business U.S. Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one of the vehicles, 87-year-old Patsy Tally, was taken to...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Tuesday, 8/2/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Woman Injured in Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 44 year old Vikki I. Young, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Saturday morning just after 9:30. Highway Patrol reports show Young was driving south at 18662, Highway D, when the car ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over. Young was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. She was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.
Comments / 0