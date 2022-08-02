Noah J. Young – Service 8/3/22 At 10 A.M.

When Dan Bryan arrived at West County High School in Park Hills, Missouri, on September 16, 2020, for his son's baseball practice, it was just in time to see the 16-year-old hit a ball that took a bounce over the right field fence to drive in two runs, bringing the practice to a close. Ethan Bryan, who normally "offered little more than a humble nod, glanced up to acknowledge his father with a big wave and a smile as he circled back to retrieve his bat. 'He'd never done that before,'" Dan told PEOPLE. "That showed me he was having an absolute blast. He was just enjoying life."

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO