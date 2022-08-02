ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

St. Mary’s Hospital hosting minority organ donor drive

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur is teaming up with a pair of organ and tissue donor organizations to encourage people from minority communities to sign up to donate.

The organizations will host a prayer service in the main lobby of the hospital at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, which will include readings, prayers and a candle lighting to honor those who have donated and those awaiting a transplant. This will be immediately followed by a donor drive where people can learn more information and sign up to be a donor. The donor drive will last until 2 p.m.

“Minorities are often under-represented on the organ donor list,” said Sr. Ritamary Brown, patient advocate at St. Mary’s Hospital. “Although organ transplants from one ethnicity to another can often be successful, matching donors and recipients as closely as possible can lead to longer, healthier lives.”

National Minority Donor Awareness Month is celebrated every August and aims to save and improve the quality of life of diverse communities by creating a positive culture around organ and tissue donation.

More information can be found on St. Mary’s website .

