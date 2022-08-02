ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns roster moves: RT Jack Conklin activated, WR Derek Dillion signed

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY3li_0h17dkkf00

While many fans were focused on the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a ruling from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that he be suspended for the first six games of the season , other roster changes were made during training camp Monday.

Right tackle Jack Conklin was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, after being sidelined by a knee injury last season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Conklin has been progressing well through his rehabbing and the team was happy to see him back out in action, albeit limited.

“I thought it was awesome to see No. 78 walking out here in his pads. I've told you guys, he's worked so hard. I'm really proud of how hard he's worked. There was a time I was in here late June, and I looked out and he is on the field working out with a bunch of the offensive linemen and putting them through drills. That just doesn't happen very often in late June in given cities. He's worked really hard," Stefanski said. "It's still a process. He's not all of the way back. We have time to work him back up to speed but really excited to see No. 78 out there.”

Other roster moves included the signing of wide receiver Derek Dillon, who worked out with the team recently. Dillion originally signed with the New York Giants last season but was released during training camp after being placed on the injured reserve list. Before signing with the Browns, Dillon had been drafted into the USFL.

Dillon was signed to the roster after wide receiver Isaiah Weston was waived with an injury designation. Weston was carted off the field during Saturday's practice session and after further evaluation it was determined he had a knee injury.

RELATED:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury

LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement

ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)

WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Odom, a 27-year-old UDFA, has spent time in the NFL with the Falcons, Packers, and Commanders. His career-best season was in 2022 with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers....
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#American Football#The New York Giants
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Helping Rookie: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield is already being a leader in the Panthers locker room. Rookie quarterback Matt Corral spoke to the media on Monday and said that Mayfield has been helping him adjust to everyday life in the NFL. Corral was picked in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Release Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns signed a new wide receiver after releasing a veteran safety. According to a statement from the team, Cleveland released safety Nate Meadors. A former UCLA Bruin, Meadors came into the league as an undrafted rookie before finding a spot on the Minnesota Vikings. After...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy