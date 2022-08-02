Browns roster moves: RT Jack Conklin activated, WR Derek Dillion signed

While many fans were focused on the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a ruling from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that he be suspended for the first six games of the season , other roster changes were made during training camp Monday.

Right tackle Jack Conklin was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, after being sidelined by a knee injury last season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Conklin has been progressing well through his rehabbing and the team was happy to see him back out in action, albeit limited.

“I thought it was awesome to see No. 78 walking out here in his pads. I've told you guys, he's worked so hard. I'm really proud of how hard he's worked. There was a time I was in here late June, and I looked out and he is on the field working out with a bunch of the offensive linemen and putting them through drills. That just doesn't happen very often in late June in given cities. He's worked really hard," Stefanski said. "It's still a process. He's not all of the way back. We have time to work him back up to speed but really excited to see No. 78 out there.”

Other roster moves included the signing of wide receiver Derek Dillon, who worked out with the team recently. Dillion originally signed with the New York Giants last season but was released during training camp after being placed on the injured reserve list. Before signing with the Browns, Dillon had been drafted into the USFL.

Dillon was signed to the roster after wide receiver Isaiah Weston was waived with an injury designation. Weston was carted off the field during Saturday's practice session and after further evaluation it was determined he had a knee injury.

