California’s governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox, becoming the 2nd state in 3 days to take the step

Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning
PHOENIX (AP) — The attorney for Arizona’s most populous county sent a letter on Tuesday warning a local candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots. Tuesday was the final day of voting in...
Most of Nebraska wildfire contained, despite lack of rain
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes, despite getting significantly less rain than officials hoped for. Officials believed the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained by Wednesday morning after being only about...
Michigan GOP cancels election watch party, reports threat
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party said it canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after a man came to the party’s headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down. Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning...
Seattle area had six deaths blamed on last week’s heat wave
SEATTLE (AP) — The medical examiner’s office in Washington state’s most populous county, which includes Seattle, has reported six heat-related deaths following a heat wave that encompassed much of the Pacific Northwest last week. In Oregon, the state medical examiner’s office has said it was investigating 14...
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the...
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
Consultant pleads not guilty in ‘ghost candidate’ case
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A political consultant who is accused of helping put a “ghost candidate” on a ballot to siphon off votes from a Democratic candidate in a state Senate race in central Florida pleaded not guilty to election finance-related charges Tuesday during his first court appearance.
State Republicans propose measures to combat inflation
Republicans in the New York State Senate are calling for a formal cap on state spending in the state’s budget, as inflation struggles continue. They released a report Monday, highlighting the effects of inflation on the average New Yorker. They then set forth a package of proposals meant to...
Hochul holds early lead in Siena poll
Results released in a Siena College Research Poll on Tuesday show, with three months until Election Day, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 14-point lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, 53-39%. Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg says Hochul’s lead is a reflection of the Democrats’ large enrollment advantage...
Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught
Tennessee’s attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state’s opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills. The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney...
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
