Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Preston, Monongalia, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 07:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; Mingo; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wayne; Wirt; Wood Hot and Humid Today Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with increasing humidity will result in heat indices in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon into early this evening. If outside today, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. The elderly, those with existing health conditions, and the very young are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles, remember, look before you lock!

BOONE COUNTY, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO