Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, especially on and downstream of recent burn scars, including the Cerro Pelado, Hermits Peak Calf Canyon, and McBride burn scars. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Life-threatening flash flooding and debris flows are possible over and around recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Wildfire burn scars, urban drainages, and areas that have received recent heavy rainfall will be especially susceptible to dangerous flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO