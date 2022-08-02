Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Monroe; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Bond IL, Clinton IL, Fayette IL, Marion IL, Monroe IL, Randolph IL, Saint Clair and Washington IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Crawford MO, Iron MO, Jefferson MO, Madison MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Francois MO, Sainte Genevieve MO and Washington MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing high rain rates and localized flash flooding remain possible through the morning

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO