WATCH: CBS delivers parting shot at 'dead or captured' 9/11 plotters

By Ryan King
 2 days ago

A fter broadcasting President Joe Biden's address to the country, announcing that a drone strike killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri , CBS turned to a live shot of One World Trade Center .

"We leave you with a look at lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center. All those that [planned] the attack are either dead or captured when [One World Trade Center] stands as the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, a reminder of the resilience of New York City and the American people. This has been a CBS News special report," host John Dickerson proclaimed Monday evening.

BIDEN CONFIRMS DEATH OF AL QAEDA CHIEF AYMAN AL ZAWAHIRI IN US STRIKE

Al Zawahiri, one of the 9/11 masterminds, died Sunday morning Afghanistan time after the United States conducted a "precision" drone strike on his safe house in Kabul, the president said during his address.


The 9/11 attacks obliterated the twin towers in lower Manhattan, killing thousands of people and severely damaging nearby buildings. One World Trade Center, formerly known as the Freedom Tower, was built in its place as a message of defiance against the terrorist network.

No civilians were injured in the strike that killed the al Qaeda leader, according to Biden, who said al Zawahiri had been in town to reunite with his family members.

Al Zawahiri took command of al Qaeda after Navy SEALs killed Osama Bin Laden at his compound in Pakistan in 2011.

