California's governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox, becoming the 2nd state in 3 days to take the step

(NEXSTAR) – This variant of COVID-19 is so widespread, and reinfections are growing so common, it can feel like nowhere is safe. There are at least a few pockets of California that are safer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four California counties...
WANT TO MAKE a political point in California — and across the country? Try running ads in Florida. That’s the tack the oil and gas industry is taking following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s much-discussed decision in July to air campaign ads in the Sunshine State accusing Republican leaders of restricting abortion access, voting rights and free speech.
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
PHOENIX (AP) — Vote counting continued Wednesday in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The content is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who defeated Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales and border enforcement official during Obama’s administration, in Tuesday’s primary. Trump endorsed and campaigned for a group of candidates who supported his falsehoods about the 2020 election, including Lake, who says she would have refused to certify President Joe Biden’s narrow Arizona victory. Robson said the GOP should focus on the future despite the election from two years ago that she called “unfair.”
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As Wisconsin’s longest-serving Assembly speaker, Republican Robin Vos has presided over efforts to restrict abortions, weaken unions, expand gun rights and push back against COVID-19 mandates. Despite that, he’s facing a primary challenger who claims he’s not conservative enough. The challenger’s argument:...
SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday.
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday in the U.S. territory on corruption charges, marking the first time that a former leader of the island faces federal charges, an official told The Associated Press. Two other unidentified people were arrested along with her, said the official, who was not authorized to talk about the federal case. Juan Rosado-Reynés, a spokesman for Vázquez, told the AP he did not have immediate comment. In mid-May, Vázquez’s attorney told reporters that he and his client were preparing for possible charges as the former governor at the time denied any wrongdoing: “I can tell the people of Puerto Rico that I have not committed any crime, that I have not engaged in any illegal or incorrect conduct, as I have always said.”
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the fire in Siskiyou County has scorched 51,000 acres. It...
ELMO, Mont. (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned about 1.5 square mile. The Wasco County sheriff issued several evacuations orders near the fire, including some telling residents to leave immediately. The Oregon Department of Transportation said Oregon Highway 216 was closed from the junction with U.S. 197 to Pine Grove.
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25 square miles (65 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire,...
According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
