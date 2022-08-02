PA Parks and Rec asks pump track users to take very brief survey

www.myclallamcounty.com
Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal
Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Construction crews are back in Field Hall for final push to finish
PORT ANGELES — Monday marked the first day of the final push to complete construction of the Field Arts & Events Hall on the Port Angeles waterfront, and the Board and staff are holding to their promise to celebrate opening night on July 1 next year. Executive Director Steven...
Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday
It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
On July 29, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a private facility in Clallam County. The owners reported they recently purchased some horses from an auction and the confirmed positive horse was already on the property. They’re working with a private veterinarian and have voluntarily quarantined the facility.
All Marysville Garage Sale returns Aug. 19-21
Numerous Marysville residents will be putting on garage sales as part of the All Marysville Garage Sale again this year. This year’s event is from Aug. 19 to 21. “This is going to be our fifth annual All Marysville Garage Sale,” said William Frankhouser, main organizer for the event.
Lake Crescent, Clallam, Washington (with Map & Photos)
The Lake Crescent is of glacial origin and, accordingly, was born on the site of a glacier that came down from the local mountains. The Clallam Indians tell a legend that once two tribes started a war, but their plans became known to the local god of Thunder Pass (Hurricane ridge, where we went on a long and exciting track), and he threw a huge mountain on them, killing all the warriors… Scientists confirm this legend. The mountain really came down at the Crescent, turning it into two lakes.
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
Emery, Kidd leading in DCD primary race plus other local primary results
PORT ANGELES – First results from yesterday’s primary show a former Port Angeles mayor and former county planner garnering the top two positions to be the next county community development director. Former employee in the department, Bruce Emery, leads all candidates in the race with 4,899 votes. Cherie...
Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans
Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
Suspects identified in recent burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim
Clallam County deputies are looking for three people who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Cory Smith, Tina Woods and her husband, Paul “Bud” Woods. Shortly after midnight on July 20,...
Highway 112 crash sends two to hospital
JOYCE – Two people were hurt in a two-car collision west of Port Angeles. It happened late yesterday afternoon on Highway 112 near Oxenford Road. According to the State Patrol, 64-year-old Kathleen Craven of Port Angeles was driving her Subaru south on Oxenford Road and tried to make a left turn onto the highway. That’s when a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by 63-year-old Richard Fisher of Port Angeles slammed into the Subaru.
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
RESULTS: Kitsap law enforcement team up for Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrol near Gorst
BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by van driver on I-5
A pedestrian was hit and killed by the driver of a van on I-5 around midnight Friday, Oregon State Police said.
Police arrest felon, recover gun and drugs in Everett
Police in Everett just arrested a suspect who is accused of stealing catalytic converters and selling illegal substances. In the process, police recovered a handgun and fentanyl pills.
