ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Some Phoenix area residents left filing insurance claims following severe monsoon weather

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
NBC News

California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming

The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Insurance#Fox
Yana Bostongirl

Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US

There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
COLORADO STATE
fox10phoenix.com

More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms could be heading to the Phoenix area, with rain chances increasing over the next few days and into the weekend. "Elevated rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning, more isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted on Aug. 3. "This weekend's increase in widespread rainfall will contain storms with gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding possible."
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Turnto10.com

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kelo.com

South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
NEBRASKA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in, too. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms overnight into...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy