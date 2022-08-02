Some Phoenix area residents left filing insurance claims following severe monsoon weather

www.fox10phoenix.com
Related
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
She was taking care of her father at a home in Phoenix.
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming
The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US
There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
fox10phoenix.com
More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms could be heading to the Phoenix area, with rain chances increasing over the next few days and into the weekend. "Elevated rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning, more isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted on Aug. 3. "This weekend's increase in widespread rainfall will contain storms with gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding possible."
12news.com
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
Turnto10.com
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!
PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in, too. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms overnight into...
KTAR.com
Lake claims victory in GOP primary for Arizona governor despite no official call
PHOENIX — Kari Lake claimed victory and even scheduled a press conference Wednesday touting the win to be the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona despite no official call. Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson in the primary election was about 12,000 votes at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an hour...
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Mudslide closes both lanes on Colorado Highway 133 in Pitkin County
A mudslide caused both lanes on Colorado 133 in Pitkin County to close, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account. Northbound and southbound lanes between Red Dog Road and Avalanche Creek are closed until further notice. The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to expect delays. The mudslide...
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood Saturday?
PHOENIX — Another rainy day came and went in the Valley Saturday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms, blowing dust and flooding between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Areas of north Phoenix received the most rain with a total of 2.28 inches with Superstition in Gila...
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
Comments / 0