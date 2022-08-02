California declares state of emergency over monkeypox

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO