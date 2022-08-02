California declares state of emergency over monkeypox

www.kptv.com
Related
kptv.com
Oregon will vote on one of the strictest gun laws in the nation this November
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon voters will decide on Measure 114 this Nov. 8, which would require anyone buying a gun to apply for a permit first. The measure would require anyone applying for a permit to:. Pay a fee. Submit a photo ID. Be fingerprinted. Complete an approved safety...
kptv.com
New Oregon code could help protect homes against wildfires
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - As wildfire season intensifies in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon is stepping up its efforts to prevent loss. Lawmakers have asked fire officials to help develop a minimum defensible space code. This code could take effect as early as next year. Details of the code are still...
kptv.com
Comcast employees give toy cars to Oregon children with disabilities
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Comcast employees are coming together to bring smiles to families in need! They’re working with an organization called, Go Baby Go, which provides modified toy cars to children with disabilities. “It brought joy to my heart thinking about we can make a difference and help...
kptv.com
Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Illegal marijuana bust in Josephine County results in seizure of more than 1,700 plants
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a thousand plants were seized during an illegal marijuana bust in Josephine County this week. On Tuesday, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served a search warrant on a property in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road in O’Brien.
kptv.com
Fly Creek Fire now 25% contained, Level 3 evacuations remain in place
CENTRAL OREGON (KPTV) - Firefighters have made progress on a wildfire burning near Lake Billy Chinook. As of Tuesday morning, the Fly Creek Fire was 25% contained and remained at 280 acres. The fire was first reported on Sunday near Balancing Rock along the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook, north of the Three Rivers subdivision.
kptv.com
Evacuations issued near Lake Billy Chinook due to wildfire
CENTRAL OREGON (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued after a fast-moving wildfire started near Lake Billy Chinook on Sunday. As of Monday morning, the Fly Creek Fire was estimated to be about 280 acres and 5% contained. It’s burning near Balancing Rock along the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook, north of the Three Rivers subdivision.
kptv.com
The historic July 2022 heatwave is over
What a terrible week to be without air conditioning in western Oregon or southwest Washington. I was off on vacation (Leavenworth WA & B.C.), and I can tell you it was hot everywhere in Cascadia...except along the coastal beaches. Summary. The last week of July 2022 will go down in...
RELATED PEOPLE
kptv.com
Washington voters turn in ballots for primary election
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Voters in Washington are dropping off their ballots Tuesday for the state’s primary. Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to nearly 4.8 million registered voters weeks ago. Voters must have their ballots postmarked and in the mail by Tuesday, or they can drop them off at drop boxes around the state by 8 p.m.
kptv.com
Man dies after boating accident on McKay Reservoir
UMATILLA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after he slid under a boat and was struck by the vessel’s propellers on McKay Reservoir. According to a statement from Umatilla Sheriff Terry Rowan, the incident happened on Friday evening. Eight people were in a boat that had been tubing...
Comments / 0