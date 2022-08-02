Indy non-profit focuses on special education teacher shortages, licensing

(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.

