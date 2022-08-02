Indy non-profit focuses on special education teacher shortages, licensing

www.wishtv.com
Fox 59
Indiana Department of Education’s Latest Efforts to Fix Teacher Shortage
You’re probably aware of the teacher shortage in Indiana right now. Many school districts have already welcomed students back to class while others start next week, with teacher positions that still need to be filled. So, what is being done to fix the problem?. Senior Director of Educator Talent,...
Food, With a Side of Reading: Indianapolis Food Pantry Adding Free Library
Four times a week, the waiting room at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Indianapolis is filled. More than 3,000 families use the service, watching TV and letting their children play with donated toys to pass the time until it’s their turn. But starting later this summer, the waiting room will include a […]
WISH-TV
Meet Dr. Tim Hanson, superintendent of Warren Townships schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new school year has arrived, making it the perfect time for parents and students around central Indiana to learn more about local school districts and their leaders. Dr. Tim Hanson is the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township in Indianapolis. Hanson joined...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
WISH-TV
Students get free backpacks, school supplies at Back To School Family Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Marion County students and families spent some of the final hours of summer vacation at the Back to School Family Day at the Marion County Health Department. The event, held on the final weekend before Indianapolis Public Schools students return to class, provides students...
Indianapolis Urban League announces grants for Black quality of life initiative
Money for organizations engaged in quality of life improvements for Black people in Marion County has been awarded. In 2020 after a summer of social justice protests, The Indianapolis Urban League announced a $100 million gift to the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative. It seeks to make significant investments in employment, health, education, business opportunity, and housing.
Indiana ranks as WORST state for early education
INDIANA (WEHT) — Researchers have found that pre-K can be just as crucial for a child as elementary and high school is. Due to the COVID pandemic, pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year. Experts believe this erased a decade of progress and increased educational inequality. Unfortunately for Hoosiers, WalletHub ranks the […]
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 9,996 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 blog: Storms hit Indiana with heavy winds
(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
Indianapolis Public Schools students head back for the first day of classes
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the first day back for more students across central Indiana. Indianapolis Public Schools students are headed back for their first day of school on Monday. District leaders said they are excited to see their students back in the classroom. “There’s nothing quite as exciting as the first day of school where you’re […]
cbs4indy.com
What to know as Indy public schools return to class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools system is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 1. Here is what all parents, students and faculty can expect. All IPS schools will be opening the 2022–23 school year with full in-person learning for all students in grades Pre-K–12. Here is all the info the school system says you need to know:
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
Carvana hiring up to 100 Indianapolis area positions
Carvana is hosting a hiring event to fill multiple positions on August 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their Vehicle Inspection Center.
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Inside Indiana Business
$120M project picked for Jail II property
The firm leading ambitious redevelopment plans for the former Angie’s List campus just east of downtown Indianapolis—now known as Elevator Hill—is the city’s pick to take on the former Jail II and Arrestee Processing Center right next door. The Department of Metropolitan Development on Wednesday announced...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
