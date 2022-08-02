ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy non-profit focuses on special education teacher shortages, licensing

By Katiera Winfrey
WISH-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Meet Dr. Tim Hanson, superintendent of Warren Townships schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new school year has arrived, making it the perfect time for parents and students around central Indiana to learn more about local school districts and their leaders. Dr. Tim Hanson is the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township in Indianapolis. Hanson joined...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
WFYI

Indianapolis Urban League announces grants for Black quality of life initiative

Money for organizations engaged in quality of life improvements for Black people in Marion County has been awarded. In 2020 after a summer of social justice protests, The Indianapolis Urban League announced a $100 million gift to the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative. It seeks to make significant investments in employment, health, education, business opportunity, and housing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana ranks as WORST state for early education

INDIANA (WEHT) — Researchers have found that pre-K can be just as crucial for a child as elementary and high school is. Due to the COVID pandemic, pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year. Experts believe this erased a decade of progress and increased educational inequality.  Unfortunately for Hoosiers, WalletHub ranks the […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 9,996 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spedacts
WISH-TV

Storm Track 8 blog: Storms hit Indiana with heavy winds

(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

What to know as Indy public schools return to class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools system is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 1. Here is what all parents, students and faculty can expect. All IPS schools will be opening the 2022–23 school year with full in-person learning for all students in grades Pre-K–12. Here is all the info the school system says you need to know:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves

With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

$120M project picked for Jail II property

The firm leading ambitious redevelopment plans for the former Angie’s List campus just east of downtown Indianapolis—now known as Elevator Hill—is the city’s pick to take on the former Jail II and Arrestee Processing Center right next door. The Department of Metropolitan Development on Wednesday announced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy