Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

Karlyn Chaney Ritchie

NATCHEZ – Karlyn Chaney Ritchie passed away on June 15, 2022, at the age of 71 from complications after heart surgery. She was born in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 28, 1951. Karlyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ervin and Florence Chaney and her brother, Fred Chaney.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Patty Gaye Cox Kassel

FERRIDAY, La. — Funeral services for Patricia “Patty” Gaye Cox Kassel, 79, of Sicily Island, LA, will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 am at Young’s Funeral Home-Ferriday with Pastor Schulingkamp officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
SICILY ISLAND, LA
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Obituaries
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Natchez Democrat

William Louis Burns

Dr. William Louis Burns, 70, passed away peacefully in Natchez, MS on July 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dr. Burns was born in Laurel, MS on Oct. 1, 1951, and grew up in Natchez. Dr. Burns received his Master of Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Saratoga Gaming hopes to close on Magnolia Bluffs Casino purchase in last quarter of this year, official tells Rotarians

NATCHEZ — Skip Carlson, vice president of external affairs at Saratoga Gaming, introduced himself and his company to members of The Rotary Club of Natchez on Wednesday. Saratoga Gaming, which owns a hotel, casino and horse racing facility in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., is in the process of purchasing the Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez. Carlson said his company hopes to close on the property in the fourth quarter of this year.
NATCHEZ, MS
Person
Jesselyn
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Taylor Lynette Warner, 22, 158 Booker Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $548.75. Traffic stop on Fatherland Road. Fasle alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North. Reports — Sunday. Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Last week in Natchez: July 25 to August 1, 2022

Not a subscriber? Here is what you missed the week of July 25 to August 1, 2022. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions/ for more information. Nominations for Best of the Miss-Lou have wrapped up but voting began July 11, 2022.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Law enforcement seeking 3 who escaped from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility

FERRIDAY, La. — At approximately 1:30 am Monday, three pre-trial inmates walked away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, Louisiana. “A full investigation is underway to determine how the inmates breached the facility and to locate the individuals. All three subjects are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders,” a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office states. “Unfortunately, walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and CPSO is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in our parish.”
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Annual invasion of armyworms delayed, keep an eye out

STARKVILLE — Mississippi pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened annually by fall armyworms, and close observation and quick action are the only ways to successfully battle the pests again this year. Keith Whitehead works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. He said no one...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Concordia Chamber seeks nominations for annual awards

VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Awards Celebration. All nominations are due Aug. 15. Award nominees, chosen from among the chamber members, are split into six categories that include Business of the Year; Concordian of the Year; Farmer of the Year; First Responder of the Year; the Guy Murray Award (Volunteer of the Year); and Young Professionals under 40.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Obituaries
Natchez Democrat

Locating E-911 at police department makes even more sense now

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen and the Adams County Board of Supervisors met last week to discuss among other things a new location of the E-911 dispatch center. The city and county merged dispatching operations in 2018. That was a good decision then for the best use of taxpayer dollars and safety of city and county residents, and it’s the best decision now.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Green Wave opens up season with shutout victory

NATCHEZ — Lily Crum had a big game for Cathedral High School’s varsity softball team both on the mound and at the plate as the Lady Green Wave defeated the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers 10-0 last Friday night in the season-opener for both teams. Crum allowed just one...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

When transparency is tarnished

On Tuesday, July 19, The Natchez Democrat published an article “Woman with a knife shot during interaction with Natchez police.”. According to that article, several police officers responded to a suicide call, whereas a woman had a knife. At some point, during her interaction with the officers, she was shot. Our Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry declined to name the officer involved.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Week of July 22-28: Everette Thompson charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury. Quentin Smith charged with sale of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury. Mark L. Sturdivant charged with burglary of a commercial building (church). Case bound over to a grand jury.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

