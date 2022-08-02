www.natchezdemocrat.com
Karlyn Chaney Ritchie
NATCHEZ – Karlyn Chaney Ritchie passed away on June 15, 2022, at the age of 71 from complications after heart surgery. She was born in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 28, 1951. Karlyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ervin and Florence Chaney and her brother, Fred Chaney.
Patty Gaye Cox Kassel
FERRIDAY, La. — Funeral services for Patricia “Patty” Gaye Cox Kassel, 79, of Sicily Island, LA, will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 am at Young’s Funeral Home-Ferriday with Pastor Schulingkamp officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Police Jury member Yearby, ‘A strong voice on the board,’ dies at 72
VIDALIA, La. — Willie Douglas “Bill” Yearby, 72, who was an active member of the Concordia Parish Police Jury in Ward 2, has died. Ward 4-A Police Juror Genesia Allen said she was shocked to learn Yearby had succumbed to an illness. Yearby missed the last police jury meeting in July but was present before that.
‘A VOICE FOR THE PEOPLE;’ Police Jury member Yearby remembered for being outspoken
VIDALIA, La. — When Willie Douglas “Bill” Yearby ran for Concordia Parish Police Juror in District 2 in 2020, his campaign slogan was, “A voice for the people,” said his daughter, Carrie Schiele. “He took that seriously. He was that voice,” she said. Yearby,...
William Louis Burns
Dr. William Louis Burns, 70, passed away peacefully in Natchez, MS on July 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dr. Burns was born in Laurel, MS on Oct. 1, 1951, and grew up in Natchez. Dr. Burns received his Master of Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was...
River monster: Man hauls in 104 pound catfish near Natchez using ‘family secret’ bait
NATCHEZ — Brookhaven resident Christopher Halley drove an hour to Natchez on Saturday. He purchased bait from Jo Bob’s Bait Shop on John R. Junkin Drive. He launched his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk on the Mississippi River for a day of trotlining. Then he hauled in a 104-pound...
Saratoga Gaming hopes to close on Magnolia Bluffs Casino purchase in last quarter of this year, official tells Rotarians
NATCHEZ — Skip Carlson, vice president of external affairs at Saratoga Gaming, introduced himself and his company to members of The Rotary Club of Natchez on Wednesday. Saratoga Gaming, which owns a hotel, casino and horse racing facility in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., is in the process of purchasing the Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez. Carlson said his company hopes to close on the property in the fourth quarter of this year.
GALLERY: Law enforcement, first responders lead motorcade to celebrate National Night Out
NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said National Night Out has been happening since he was a kid. His parents were always involved in Neighborhood watch where they lived in Vidalia, and he remembered watching all of the blue and red lights up and down his street. On...
Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Taylor Lynette Warner, 22, 158 Booker Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $548.75. Traffic stop on Fatherland Road. Fasle alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North. Reports — Sunday. Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King...
Last week in Natchez: July 25 to August 1, 2022
Not a subscriber? Here is what you missed the week of July 25 to August 1, 2022. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions/ for more information. Nominations for Best of the Miss-Lou have wrapped up but voting began July 11, 2022.
Griffin Agent rallies to win 2022 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship
NATCHEZ — While first-round co-leaders Casey Ham and defending champion Chase Kaiser struggled in last Sunday’s final round of the 2022 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship, Griffin Agent overtook both of them down the stretch. Thanks to birdies on No. 14, No. 15, and No. 17 on...
Former Natchez city clerk, deputy clerk arrested; each charged with two counts of embezzlement
NATCHEZ — Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry and deputy clerk Sevetrius Dillon were arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Each face two counts of embezzlement — one for $12,258.29 and another for $6,634.80.
Law enforcement seeking 3 who escaped from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility
FERRIDAY, La. — At approximately 1:30 am Monday, three pre-trial inmates walked away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, Louisiana. “A full investigation is underway to determine how the inmates breached the facility and to locate the individuals. All three subjects are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders,” a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office states. “Unfortunately, walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and CPSO is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in our parish.”
Annual invasion of armyworms delayed, keep an eye out
STARKVILLE — Mississippi pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened annually by fall armyworms, and close observation and quick action are the only ways to successfully battle the pests again this year. Keith Whitehead works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. He said no one...
Concordia Chamber seeks nominations for annual awards
VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Awards Celebration. All nominations are due Aug. 15. Award nominees, chosen from among the chamber members, are split into six categories that include Business of the Year; Concordian of the Year; Farmer of the Year; First Responder of the Year; the Guy Murray Award (Volunteer of the Year); and Young Professionals under 40.
Nearly $10K reward offered for information on May 2020 double homicide; one indictment served
NATCHEZ — One indictment has been served in a May 2020 double homicide case that law enforcement believes multiple people were involved in. They are asking the public for tips. A Crime Stoppers reward of $9,999 is offered for tips that lead to an additional arrest in the case,...
Locating E-911 at police department makes even more sense now
The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen and the Adams County Board of Supervisors met last week to discuss among other things a new location of the E-911 dispatch center. The city and county merged dispatching operations in 2018. That was a good decision then for the best use of taxpayer dollars and safety of city and county residents, and it’s the best decision now.
Green Wave opens up season with shutout victory
NATCHEZ — Lily Crum had a big game for Cathedral High School’s varsity softball team both on the mound and at the plate as the Lady Green Wave defeated the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers 10-0 last Friday night in the season-opener for both teams. Crum allowed just one...
When transparency is tarnished
On Tuesday, July 19, The Natchez Democrat published an article “Woman with a knife shot during interaction with Natchez police.”. According to that article, several police officers responded to a suicide call, whereas a woman had a knife. At some point, during her interaction with the officers, she was shot. Our Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry declined to name the officer involved.
Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Week of July 22-28: Everette Thompson charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury. Quentin Smith charged with sale of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury. Mark L. Sturdivant charged with burglary of a commercial building (church). Case bound over to a grand jury.
