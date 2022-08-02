Fast-growing Goodyear celebrates opening of new downtown area

The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO