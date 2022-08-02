Fast-growing Goodyear celebrates opening of new downtown area

www.fox10phoenix.com
allaboutarizonanews.com
The Heart of Goodyear Officially Opens
Monday marked the beginning of even greater things to come for Goodyear, the nation’s 9th fastest-growing city, and the entire West Valley. City and state leaders, developers and residents gathered to celebrate the opening of Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ. The vision to build a true heart of the city – a place to gather for events such as festivals, concerts and parades — dates back to the 1980s. That vision is now a reality.
AZFamily
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside its complex. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona!
Popular Burger Joint Opens New Location
A popular burger restaurant is serving up more meat.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For prime locations around metro Phoenix, when a restaurant closes down it doesn’t take long for a replacement restaurant to move right on in. Often the lease for the new restaurant is signed before the previous tenant has even moved out. For north Scottsdale locals and lovers of juicy steak burgers, one prime location is already slinging local favorites.
KTAR.com
City of Goodyear to unveil new library and city hall with ribbon cutting
PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear will unveil its new library and city hall on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the city announced. The $87 million Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ will include a new state-of-the-art city hall, a two-story library that is twice the size of the current one and a 2-acre community park for food trucks, parades, fairs, concerts and more.
azbigmedia.com
44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M
Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
azbigmedia.com
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
azbigmedia.com
Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M
The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
kjzz.org
All the ways Chandler is trying to tackle its affordable housing problem
Housing affordability is one of the greatest challenges many communities around the country are facing. A recent series on The Show called Out of Reach tackled some of the broader aspects of that reality. A number of Valley cities are trying creative approaches in response. Later this month, Mesa will...
phoenixmag.com
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
azbigmedia.com
Biltmore Fashion Park adds 5 new retailers and restaurants
Biltmore Fashion Park, a much-loved destination in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties across the country, today announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie. Anthropologie, which will open later this year, is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022
FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
AZFamily
Gilbert son grows out hair to make wig for mom
A Mesa teacher for deaf and hard-of-hearing students has started a fundraiser online to help with buying school supplies. Gilbert boy surprised with trip to San Diego Zoo thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST. |. Make-A-Wish said they’d be sending Valen on a seven-day...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house catches fire near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue
A home caught fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Phoenix, says the fire department in a tweet. The fire ignited a home near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue around 3:50 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
More than a dozen residents displaced after Phoenix apartment fire
More than a dozen Phoenix residents have been displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell Tuesday night. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the latest.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Melrose Restaurant Joe's Diner Serves the Perfect Pancake
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. They're sweet...
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Lawsuit filed against Phoenix city council candidate accused of not living in district
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kevin Robinson has been on TV many times after serving more than 35 years with the Phoenix Police Department. Now, he’s running for Phoenix City Council in District 6, but there’s no guarantee his name will make it on the November ballot. A lawsuit...
fox10phoenix.com
Service dogs: Taking a look at the work needed to train a dog to help those with disabilities
PHOENIX - Dogs are cute, furry, lovable best friends, but for some people, they are more than that. For some, dogs are lifelines. "I couldn't imagine my life without him," said service dog handler Maria Kellerman. "He's helped me so much." Service dogs come in all shapes and sizes. There...
