ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Joshua Brandon Crane, a Navy veteran and UC Davis medical student, dies after saving others in the American River

By Brittany Hope
KCRA.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton's National Night Out brings together families, resources

STOCKTON, Calif. — National Night Out celebrations were held around the region Tuesday night, including in Stockton. National Night Out events are focused on building relationships between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve, as well as connecting neighbors with each other, resources available and other local leaders.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Davis#Navy#Veteran#Homelessness#Medical School#Kcra#Chico High School
ABC10

You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
SACRAMENTO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans

Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRON4 News

WATCH: Bay Area police officer joins dance-off for National Night Out

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One San Francisco Bay Area police officer’s dance-off with a young local dancer stunned a crowd gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday. San Pablo Police Department Officer Cameron Banayat joined a boy named Ivan on stage dancing to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing.” When the unlikely duo took […]
SAN PABLO, CA
FOX40

Driver in deadly Rio Vista crash had prior DUI arrest

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver who crashed into another vehicle on state Route 12 in Rio Vista, killing three people and himself, was arrested in April on suspicion of driving under the influence, Folsom police said. The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road on July 27, Rio […]
RIO VISTA, CA
KCRA.com

Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash in north Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were sent to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the north Sacramento area, officials said. Among them was a woman who died. (Video above: Top headlines for August 2, 2022) The Sacramento Police Department said a three-vehicle crash involving four people total...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

The Iron Bulldog opens in Folsom, paying tribute to the community

FOLSOM, Calif. — There's a new restaurant in Folsom with unique ties to the community. The Iron Bulldog is an American-style sports bar and grill featuring a vast menu ranging from cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, wings, and other unique appetizers. Joe Joaquin, the owner of The Iron Bulldog,...
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy