Joshua Brandon Crane, a Navy veteran and UC Davis medical student, dies after saving others in the American River

Cal Expo responds to allegations of detainment, tackling of 11-year-old by Cal Expo Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours after a news conference was held by an Elk Grove family that alleges their 11-year-old son was tackled and unlawfully detained by Cal Expo Police, a statement issued by Cal Expo and the State Fair was released regarding the incident. “The safety of all fairgoers, especially our youth, is our […]
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
KCRA Today: Deadly shooting in Sacramento, Vin Scully dead at 94, Stockton’s National Night Out
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento County code enforcement officer helps children out of burning home
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County code enforcement officer alerted and helped four children and their grandmother evacuate from their burning home Wednesday, authorities said. "This is not normally what I do, but everything aside, I just felt like I needed to rush in and provide assistance," said...
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Crews remove abandoned boat from Sacramento River months after fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews removed an abandoned boat from the Sacramento River on Wednesday after itcaught on fire earlier this summer. It was one of dozens that are causing problems in the region's waterways. The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the boat fire west of Sand Cove Park on...
Stockton's National Night Out brings together families, resources
STOCKTON, Calif. — National Night Out celebrations were held around the region Tuesday night, including in Stockton. National Night Out events are focused on building relationships between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve, as well as connecting neighbors with each other, resources available and other local leaders.
Vegetation fire damages about a dozen homes in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire in North Sacramento has displaced residents of about a dozen homes Tuesday afternoon. According to Capt. Keith Wade, the PIO for Sacramento Fire, it originally came in as a call for a vegetation fire in the 2500-block of Empress Street. As fire crews...
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans
Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
1 Woman Killed, 3 Others Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In North Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
In the north Sacramento region, there was a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a woman. Four individuals were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to the authorities.
Video shows Sacramento police officer shooting man whose hands were covered by a blanket
Sacramento police have released body-worn camera videos that show an officer shooting a 42-year-old man last month at an encampment. The man, who was unarmed and survived the shooting, had his hands concealed by a blanket and was walking toward two officers in the moments before he was shot. At...
WATCH: Bay Area police officer joins dance-off for National Night Out
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One San Francisco Bay Area police officer’s dance-off with a young local dancer stunned a crowd gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday. San Pablo Police Department Officer Cameron Banayat joined a boy named Ivan on stage dancing to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing.” When the unlikely duo took […]
Driver in deadly Rio Vista crash had prior DUI arrest
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver who crashed into another vehicle on state Route 12 in Rio Vista, killing three people and himself, was arrested in April on suspicion of driving under the influence, Folsom police said. The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road on July 27, Rio […]
Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash in north Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were sent to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the north Sacramento area, officials said. Among them was a woman who died. (Video above: Top headlines for August 2, 2022) The Sacramento Police Department said a three-vehicle crash involving four people total...
Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
The Iron Bulldog opens in Folsom, paying tribute to the community
FOLSOM, Calif. — There's a new restaurant in Folsom with unique ties to the community. The Iron Bulldog is an American-style sports bar and grill featuring a vast menu ranging from cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, wings, and other unique appetizers. Joe Joaquin, the owner of The Iron Bulldog,...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
