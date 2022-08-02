New technology to provide better services from rural fire departments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Jonesboro gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to discuss several pressing matters in the city. One of the ordinances on the agenda focused on clarifying the rules and regulations on the selling, giving away, handling, or displaying of any animals within the city limits. The ordinance would also focus on animal activities, shows, or rides within the city.

