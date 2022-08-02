New technology to provide better services from rural fire departments

www.kait8.com
Related
Kait 8
Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week”. Officials explained the...
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Kait 8
Dangerous intersection may get an improvement
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Department of Transportation is looking into putting a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 139, north of Monette. There were two crashes at the intersection just today according to a Jordans Kwik Stop clerk. Jessica Hogan, Jordan’s gas station clerk said,...
Kait 8
City moves animal guideline ordinance to second reading
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Jonesboro gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to discuss several pressing matters in the city. One of the ordinances on the agenda focused on clarifying the rules and regulations on the selling, giving away, handling, or displaying of any animals within the city limits. The ordinance would also focus on animal activities, shows, or rides within the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Nonprofit needs help amid increase of donations
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas nonprofit is asking the community for help. As donations are on the rise, those with the Mission of Hope in Hardy said they are needing volunteers. Co-Administrator Holly Melson said they will take anyone who is willing to help. “They are welcome to...
Kait 8
Event to give advice to small businesses
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Small Business Administration is bringing its Rural Roadshow to Wynne. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Wynne Economic Development & Cross County Bank will host representatives from the SBA at the Technology Center for the Delta on 1790 North Falls Boulevard. Officials said owners from Woodruff, Cross,...
Kait 8
High school hosts active shooter training for multiple agencies
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - With school just weeks away for most Northeast Arkansas districts, now is the time to prepare when it comes to school safety. Tuesday morning, active shooter training was held at Brookland High School involving multiple agencies. The real-time active shooter training put hours of planning to the test. Once the call of “shots fired” came in, emergency crews acted as they would in a real-life situation.
actionnews5.com
Veteran deputy with 18 years of service dies
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY., Ark. (KAIT) -A Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office announced Corporal Terry Treadway died Tuesday morning from natural causes. Treadway served his community with Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, 13 of which he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Neighborhood garden helps feed families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fisher Street Community In Action in Jonesboro is helping to see that people have fresh vegetables on the table. Vegetables are given away every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. unless it’s raining or they are out of vegetables. It’s not required to work in the garden...
Kait 8
Flag run held for fallen Jonesboro officer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As an investigation continues into the death of a Jonesboro officer, his life is still being remembered across the country. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the nonprofit organization, Running 4 Heroes Inc., posted a video of Zechariah Cartledge performing a one-mile run in central Florida. In...
Kait 8
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a “criminal investigation,” according to Arkansas State Police. Officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks died on July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at...
Kait 8
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop, the city attorney confirmed. Nancy Hall told KAIT8 her office received a tip that the Police Chief, Glen Smith, sold a police gun to a pawn shop on Monday and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
Kait 8
Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area. In the video, the driver of...
Kait 8
City urges caution over sinkhole
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) – Officials in one Mississippi County community are urging caution over a recently discovered sinkhole. According to the city of Gosnell, the sinkhole was at the intersection of Lake and Moody Street. Mayor Teresa Walker said while the hole is small, it is deep, adding they...
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
Kait 8
Aug. 3: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The temperatures have not been too much over the average for this time of year, BUT the mugginess has been well above average! This has led heat indices to climb as high as 105-110 in many locations once again today!
Kait 8
ArDOT planning to put in stop light at Monette intersection
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) – An infamous intersection in Craighead County known for its multiple crashes is looking to get a new addition. According to Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship, officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are planning to put in a stop light at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 139.
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Comments / 0