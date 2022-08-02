California Declares a State of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak, Following New York and Illinois

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Is America's ‘Best' Public Restroom in Delaware? You Can Vote Now
Cintas awards America's Best Restroom each year with a nationwide contest, and a Delaware restroom has made the list of 10 finalists for 2022. Set in Dagsboro, Delaware, you'll find Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek. The florals and landscape is not what is getting their name out there this time -- it's the bathroom.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski Killed in Car Accident
Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was killed in a car accident on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed in a tweet. “Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon," read a statement from Walorski's office.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Pa. Suburbs Convenience Store
Someone who recently shopped at a Montgomery County convenience store is feeling like a million bucks. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold at the 7-Eleven store at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white...
