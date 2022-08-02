ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightclubs closing: One in five have shut since Covid-19 pandemic began

BBC
 2 days ago
www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos

Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
BBC

Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality

Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
#Nightclub#Economy#Bbc One#Covid#Pandemic#Food Drink#General Health#Bbc News#Ntia
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
The Independent

Amputee abandoned on plane at Manchester Airport had to be helped off by ‘embarrassed’ pilot

A wheelchair user with an amputated leg was left feeling “as insignificant as anyone could possibly feel” when he was left waiting on a plane after landing at Manchester airport last month. Actor David Judd says an “embarassed” Jet2 pilot had to come to his rescue to assist him off the aircraft once it became clear no special assistance staff were on hand.Mr Judd, from Wakefield, had flown in from Almeria, Spain with his wife Amanda on 18 June when he was stranded on the aircraft as the other passengers departed.The 54-year-old - who had his lower leg amputated...
airlive.net

The travel chaos is partially because passengers travel with black suitcases, head of Frankfurt Airport says

The boss of Frankfurt Airport in Germany has blamed the chaos at airports on black suitcases, the Guardian reported on Friday, citing German media. Stefan Schulte, the head of Frankfurt Airport, advised passengers to hand carry their belongings when possible and to use suitcases that are easy to spot. Black suitcases are so common, it’s “hard to distinguish them from each other,” he said, per the Guardian.
BBC

'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash

Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
The Guardian

Celebrities and tourists are flooding into Greece. But a harsh winter isn’t far off

Earlier this month, Elon Musk flew to Mykonos, reputedly coughing up €7,000 to enjoy the pleasures of a gold-coloured speedboat for a couple of hours. On nearby Paros, Roger Federer lapped up the rays with his family away from the tennis court while Magic Johnson enthused about his “life changing experience” at the Acropolis and Nicole Kidman thanked “beautiful Greece” on Instagram.
BBC

Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty

Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
