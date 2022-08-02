Nightclubs closing: One in five have shut since Covid-19 pandemic began

www.bbc.com
Related
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos
Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Spanish bar sparks outrage for charging tourists 20 cents each time a waiter visits their terrace table and one euro for cutlery
A Spanish bar has sparked outrage for charging customers a cover charge for every time the waiter comes to the table on its outdoor terrace – and even making them pay for cutlery. Blas Galey Hermoso, from Andalucia, Spain, was faced with the surprising bill after enjoying some holiday...
Amputee abandoned on plane at Manchester Airport had to be helped off by ‘embarrassed’ pilot
A wheelchair user with an amputated leg was left feeling “as insignificant as anyone could possibly feel” when he was left waiting on a plane after landing at Manchester airport last month. Actor David Judd says an “embarassed” Jet2 pilot had to come to his rescue to assist him off the aircraft once it became clear no special assistance staff were on hand.Mr Judd, from Wakefield, had flown in from Almeria, Spain with his wife Amanda on 18 June when he was stranded on the aircraft as the other passengers departed.The 54-year-old - who had his lower leg amputated...
U.K.・
Urgent warning over dangerous trend that causes ‘serious damage’ to your health
HEALTH and beauty trends come and go and many of us are likely to have tried one at some point. But experts have now issued an urgent warning over a dangerous practice that could cause serious damage to your health. A new trend, posted by various users on TikTok has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
airlive.net
The travel chaos is partially because passengers travel with black suitcases, head of Frankfurt Airport says
The boss of Frankfurt Airport in Germany has blamed the chaos at airports on black suitcases, the Guardian reported on Friday, citing German media. Stefan Schulte, the head of Frankfurt Airport, advised passengers to hand carry their belongings when possible and to use suitcases that are easy to spot. Black suitcases are so common, it’s “hard to distinguish them from each other,” he said, per the Guardian.
I've lived in Singapore for 20 years, and there are 7 things tourists should never do when visiting the city-state
There are things tourists should never do in the city-state, like snacking in trains and sitting at a table with a pack of tissues on it.
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
Increased American Presence Helps French Tourism Rebound This Summer
CNN reported that an increase in American presence in France has “saved” the country’s summer. This is especially true in Paris, one of the world’s most visited cities. It’s a world apart from two years ago, when the pandemic gutted tourism. Back then, France 24 reported...
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
Americans Warned About Travel To 3 More Destinations Due To COVID Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has heightened the travel warning for Americans by adding three destinations to its "high" risk list as COVID cases in the locations rise amid the spread of the BA.5 variant. On Monday, Romania, Moldova, and St. Pierre and Miquelon were upgraded to...
Spain is latest nation with reports of mysterious needle pricks at nightclubs: "A serious act of violence against women"
Police in Spain are investigating about 50 reported cases of women getting pricked with medical needles while at nightclubs or parties, a trend that previously came to the attention of authorities in other European countries. So far, Spanish police have not confirmed any cases of sexual assault or robbery related...
Newlywed couple say they had to cancel their honeymoon after travel chaos caused airport delays and missed flights
Soumaya Elliott said she was denied check-in for a new flight to her honeymoon destination, resulting in her "having a panic attack on the floor."
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Celebrities and tourists are flooding into Greece. But a harsh winter isn’t far off
Earlier this month, Elon Musk flew to Mykonos, reputedly coughing up €7,000 to enjoy the pleasures of a gold-coloured speedboat for a couple of hours. On nearby Paros, Roger Federer lapped up the rays with his family away from the tennis court while Magic Johnson enthused about his “life changing experience” at the Acropolis and Nicole Kidman thanked “beautiful Greece” on Instagram.
BBC
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
Comments / 0