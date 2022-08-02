Former IU pitcher Scott Effross headed to Yankees after breakout season with Cubs

www.thedailyhoosier.com
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
Pinstripe Alley
Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader
Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
Yardbarker
Cubs Roster Moves: Madrigal Activated, Brault to Covid IL, and More
With the earlier report of Cubs’ second baseman Nick Madrigal traveling with the team to St. Louis today, it’s no surprise to see him activated from the injured list. After dealing with a couple of IL stints so far this season, the latest of which was a groin issue that kept him out for almost two months, it’s good to see Madrigal back on the roster. No, he hasn’t had the best season so far. But with two months left in the campaign, he still has time to finish the season strong. He will look to bounce back from the IL and be the contact hitter and on-base machine that he’s already proven capable of.
Yardbarker
Cubs Trade Scott Effross to Yankees for No. 7 Prospect Hayden Wesneski
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their sell-off at the trade deadline by trading RHP Scott Effross to the New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski, a 6th-round draft pick in 2019, is ranked as the Yankees’ 7th-best prospect according to MLB.com. As of now, it appears to be a one-for-one trade.
Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas
The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners Claim OF Travis Jankowski From Mets
In desperate need of outfield defense, the Mariners have made a waiver claim.
Aaron Boone Explains Why Joey Gallo Didn't Work Out in New York
Boone reacted to the trade that sent Gallo from the Yankees to the Dodgers on Tuesday
Yardbarker
Cubs Call Up Newly Acquired RHP Kervin Castro
Amidst a flurry of post-trade deadline roster moves , the Chicago Cubs claimed RHP Kervin Castro off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. After initially optioning Castro to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, the Cubs called him up to the active roster Wednesday. Castro plops right into the mix as the team will now carry 12 pitchers.
Did Frankie Montas acquisition indicate issue with 1 Yankees pitcher?
The New York Yankees made an exciting addition to their pitching staff on Monday, but the news might not be so exciting for another Yankees starter. Righty starter Frankie Montas was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Prospects Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, JP Sears, and Cooper Bowman went to Oakland with righty reliever Lou Trivino accompanying Montas to New York.
Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday
ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
Yardbarker
Cubs vs. Cardinals Postponed on Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather
As indicated, the teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game, which will serve as Wednesday’s makeup, is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT. That game will be followed up by Thursday’s originally scheduled game at 6:45 p.m. CDT. LHP Justin Steele and RHP Miles Mikolas will...
ESPN
Colorado Rockies send veteran outfielder Kris Bryant (left foot) to injured list for third time this year
SAN DIEGO -- The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It's the third trip to the IL for Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March. He missed 18 games from April 26-May 20 with back soreness and 32 games from May 23-June 26 with a lower back strain.
This Hawks-Knicks Trade Sends John Collins To New York
New York City is often at the center of attention. This summer, it’s one of the central hubs of NBA rumors. Of course, the Brooklyn Nets are getting the biggest headlines. Kevin Durant’s trade request has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue from the moment he issued it. With that in mind, don’t rule out the New York Knicks as a major player either.
NBA・
Giants Rookie Has Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury
A New York Giants rookie has suffered a noteworthy injury shortly into training camp. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, safety Dane Belton is out with a broken collarbone. While he'll miss time this summer, the Giants believe there's still a chance he's ready to start the season. Belton broke out during...
