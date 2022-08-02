ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell woman stabbed to death at home

By Ross Cristantiello
 2 days ago

Linda Gilbert, 64, was found with multiple stab wounds.

A Lowell woman was stabbed to death in her own home late Sunday night.

At 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Lowell police responded to the home of Linda Gilbert, 64, on Loring Street, according to a release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Officers had been called for a report of an “unresponsive female.” Gilbert was found with multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. During an autopsy Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death to be a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Local and state police are investigating Gilbert’s death. Anyone with any information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

