Celtics agree to camp deal with former first-round pick Noah Vonleh

Dec 20, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Noah Vonleh (1) dribbles the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent forward Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets.

It’s apparently a training camp deal, as Wojnarowski adds that Vonleh will go to camp with the hopes of making the roster.

The 2014 lottery pick has bounced around the league. Vonleh began his career with Charlotte, then moved on to Portland, Chicago, New York, Minnesota and Denver. In his last NBA appearances, he saw action in four games with the Nets in 2020/21.

He has averaged 4.9 PPG and 5.1 RPG in 16.8 MPG, spanning 339 career games.

Vonleh played in China with the Shanghai Sharks during the 2021-22 season. The 26-year-old averaged 14.3 PPG and 9.1 RPG with Shanghai. The Guangdong Southern Tigers were reportedly interested in signing him but he’ll take his chances first with Boston.