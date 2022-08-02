ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history

Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
PHOTOS: Oklahoma State football begins preseason camp

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football was back on the practice fields at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the start of fall camp on Wednesday. It was the first chance for a handful of newcomers to begin their training with the Cowboys, while a plethora of returning starters and contributors continue to improve.
The ultimate Spartan Stadium rule book for freshmen football fans

Alright freshmen, listen up. Assuming you're like most people who are heading into their first year at Michigan State, you probably have purchased your season tickets for football or you are planning on buying a couple of tickets throughout the season off some friends or Facebook.The Michigan State football game day experience is one that almost all freshmen partake in one way or another. But you might be asking yourselves, what am I supposed to do? What are the chants? How soon do I arrive? What if I want to leave early?I'm here to help you. Not out of the kindness...
Iowa State football: Cyclones set up player-led NIL Club

AMES- Throughout the day on Monday, many current players on the Iowa State 2022 football team started tweeting about an NIL announcement coming, grabbing the attention of fans across Cyclone Nation. Tuesday, it all became a little more clear, with the announcement of the Ames NIL Club. The Iowa State...
Daily Digest | Perrin shines at FIBA European Championships; Jennings officially joins Illini football

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Minnesota State transfer cornerback Terrell Jennings officially joined the Illinois football roster on Tuesday, Bret Bielema announced. Jennings, who has one year of eligibility remaining, had to stay at Minnesota State late into the summer to finish classes, so his admissions process started later. He had been on campus recently but was unable to practice until Tuesday when his paperwork was all officially approved.
Missouri offers in-state 2024 Tionne Gray

Missouri recently offered in-state 2024 Tionne Gray when he came to campus. Gray, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end, defensive end and offensive tackle, now has two offers with Arkansas the other. "Mizzou is a great school academic and athletic wise the but the coaches is what stood out to me,"...
College football coaches sound off anonymously on Big Ten teams, via Athlon

Athlon Sports' preseason college football preview magazine is out and within its robust, 264-page summer lookahead, several anonymous coaches sounded off on every program in the Big Ten, providing an unfiltered outsider's perspective heading into the 2022 campaign. We've included one quote on each program and given our thoughts justifying the opinion as either on the money or a bit off.
Top-25 senior Chris Johnson, a 'perimeter prospect with explosiveness,' commits to Kansas men's basketball program

Top-25 senior Chris Johnson announced his commitment to Kansas on Tuesday night, days after taking an official visit to the Jayhawks' campus. Johnson chose Bill Self's program over a long list of offers, but the Jayhawks had prioritized him in July and were able to clinch his commitment on his late July trip to Lawrence. Arkansas, UCLA, Alabama, Ole Miss and others were all involved.
LAWRENCE, KS

