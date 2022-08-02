Fewer ambulance transports at this year's Lollapalooza: city

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The number of ambulance transports associated with the 2022 version of Lollapalooza in Grant Park was down markedly from previous years, while the number of arrests was roughly on par, city officials said.

There were 68 ambulance transports between Thursday and Sunday from Lollapalooza, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Monday.

By comparison, there were 102 ambulance transports in 2021; 116 in 2019 and 160 in 2018. Lollapalooza was canceled in summer 2020 because of the pandemic.

OEMC did not speculate on the medical metrics in the agency’s news release. Last week, the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, warned Lollapalooza attendees about the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs and said there were city resources available to prevent overdoses.

“With public safety as the first priority, the City of Chicago and event organizers worked in advance to plan and refine security measures that were implemented to ensure the safety and security of attendees, artists and staff of the 4-day festival,” OEMC said.

This year, there was a total of 15 arrests at Lollapalooza, officials said. The number of arrests in 2021 was 19; 31 in 2019; and 12 in 2018.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram