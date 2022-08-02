ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

 2 days ago
lincolnparishjournal.com

Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man

Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee arrested in Lincoln

A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Quinton Tellis trial in death of ULM student rescheduled

LOUISIANA (WJTV) – The date for Quinton Tellis’ trial in the 2015 stabbing death of a University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) graduate student has been rescheduled. The Clarion Ledger reported the trial will begin on August 29. The case will be tried in front of a judge. Tellis was indicted in 2019 on a second-degree […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

False report results in arrest

Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Bastrop announces Emma Prater to serve as interim alderman

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City Bastrop has selected an interim council member following the death of Larry Prater, which left the seat vacant. The city held the Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, where four of the remaining council members voted for Emma H. Prater to fill in the vacancy position of alderman […]
MyArkLaMiss

Small business workshop to take place at ULM on August 4th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, there will be a small business workshop taking place on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe located at 244 Stubbs Hall. The workshop will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The event will consist of learning how to start a small business, […]
MONROE, LA
KEDM

Monroe Police Department investigate shooting on Peach Street

Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe. The initial investigation showed that more than one suspect approached a group of individuals standing outside...
MONROE, LA
Shreveport Magazine

MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured

Monroe, LA – Monroe Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Peach Street. Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered that more than one suspect...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman caught burglarizing post office

A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man booked on numerous assault charges

A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.

