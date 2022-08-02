Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Brown, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Brown; Buffalo; Custer; Dawson; Garfield; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Holt; Hooker; Howard; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Merrick; Nance; Polk; Rock; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Wheeler; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 510 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BROWN BUFFALO CUSTER DAWSON GARFIELD GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HOLT HOOKER HOWARD LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON MERRICK NANCE POLK ROCK SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WHEELER YORK
Two candidates in Boone County bow out of general election
Two election candidates in Boone County have withdrawn their election filings before the Aug. 1 deadline, and their names will not appear on the November election ballot. Barb Hanson, who has served as Boone County Assessor since 2014, declined nomination for re-election to the post in 2022. She had no comment on her reasons for withdrawing from the race. Hanson was unopposed for re-election.
Pierce man drives into Corporation Gulch, gets DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities cited a Pierce man with a DUI after driving into a ditch Tuesday night. The Norfolk Police Division said they and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle accident around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 2. NPD said that the accident happened in the 1000 block...
Fight led to stabbing in northeast Nebraska, police say
Nebraska police arrested a man after they said a fight led to a stabbing.
High School Finals Rodeo leaving Hastings, relocating to Burwell
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After 20 years in Hastings, the Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals are riding out of town and relocating to Burwell. For rodeo fans, it will feel more familiar than you might think, as Burwell actually hosted the High School Finals just a few years ago due to COVID-19 regulations in Hastings. Jess Helgoth, the president of the Burwell Rodeo Committee and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, said he first presented the town’s case back in November of 2021, and the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association accepted his bid in February.
Nebraska Hall of Fame nominee has connection to Albion
A prominent Nebraska landscape architect, who has a connection to Albion, is one of the nominees for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2024. Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission members are currently holding hearings for eight individuals who were nominated for possible selection as the next Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee.
