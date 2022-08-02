ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BODY FOUND IN LAKESIDE POND

August 1, 2022 (Lakeside) -- The body of a man around 50 years old was found this morning in a pond south of Willow Road near Moreno, east of State Route 67 in Lakeside. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to a call and recovered the body. The...
alcohol sting La Mesa

August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
THREE ARRESTED FOR PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO MINORS IN STING OPERATION BY LA MESA POLICE AND ABC DETECTIVES

Quinceñeras make a return following pandemic pause

SAN DIEGO — Quinceñeras are one of the most celebrated birthdays for young girls who are turning 15. It’s a coming-of-age celebration that marks a milestone in a young girl’s life. The tradition is celebrated mainly in the Hispanic culture. It's seen throughout Latin America, the...
