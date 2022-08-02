www.cbs8.com
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Tips sought for driver suspected of throwing kitten from moving car
The San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement team is asking for help from the public Wednesday to identify the driver in a suspected felony animal cruelty case.
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Suspect in unprovoked Mission Valley stabbing arrested
Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Camino del Este and Camino de la Reina just after 5:30 p.m. on August 2.
Good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake to rescue drowning woman
Caught on video: good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake in Lakeside to rescue drowning woman on Monday evening.
Blind man stabbed; couple attacked trying to help him
A couple was stabbed Tuesday evening while trying to help the blind victim of an attack in Mission Valley, and officers arrested a suspect, police said.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
Arrest made in stabbing at El Cajon trolley stop
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at a trolley stop in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood last weekend.
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
Big turnout for National Night Out at Chula Vista Police HQ
Many attend Chula Vista National Night Out at Police Headquarters. Police chief hopes event gives people an insight into work by law enforcement and improve relationships with community.
NBC San Diego
Blind Man Attacked With His Cane in Mission Valley, 2 Good Samaritans Stabbed
San Diego Police are investigating after a man stole another man's mobility cane and used it to attack its owner, a 72-year-old blind man, Tuesday evening in Mission Valley's busy shopping district, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old James Anthony...
Salon owner's 'savings' disappear in La Mesa break-in
Electronics, stying tools and salon owner's 'savings' disappear in break-in at La Mesa kids hair salon.
Millete to appear for deposition to decide guardianship of kids
The order from SD Superior Court Judge approves a request from the sister of May "Maya" Millete to compel Larry Millete to appear for an interview in the case to decide who will get guardianship.
87-year-old man's death at Scripps Ranch home deemed suspicious
An elderly man was found dead in the swimming pool of his Scripps Ranch home, San Diego Police said.
eastcountymagazine.org
BODY FOUND IN LAKESIDE POND
August 1, 2022 (Lakeside) -- The body of a man around 50 years old was found this morning in a pond south of Willow Road near Moreno, east of State Route 67 in Lakeside. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to a call and recovered the body. The...
eastcountymagazine.org
eastcountymagazine.org
THREE ARRESTED FOR PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO MINORS IN STING OPERATION BY LA MESA POLICE AND ABC DETECTIVES
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
Man stabbed in fight in East Village
A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being stabbed during a fight in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.
Voiceof San Diego
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
Quinceñeras make a return following pandemic pause
SAN DIEGO — Quinceñeras are one of the most celebrated birthdays for young girls who are turning 15. It’s a coming-of-age celebration that marks a milestone in a young girl’s life. The tradition is celebrated mainly in the Hispanic culture. It's seen throughout Latin America, the...
Comments / 1