Shelby County Law Enforcement Committee to Meet Friday

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Northwestern Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois... Richland County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Olney, Flora, Newton, Altamont, Teutopolis, Louisville, Clay City, Watson, Noble, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Xenia, Bible Grove, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Shumway, Montrose and Parkersburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO