Shelby County Law Enforcement Committee to Meet Friday

Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
Effingham County Chamber Invites You To The Joslin Diabetes Center Ribbon Cutting
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. The community is invited to attend a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the Effingham location of the Joslin Diabetes Center, an...
Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
WAND TV
Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
Officials demand change at intersection following deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCCU) — Officials with the City of Assumption, Christian County, and the State of Illinois came together Monday to demand change at US 51 and Leafland Street intersection. The individuals at the press conference included Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), Representative Avery Bourne (R- Morrisonville), Assumption Mayor Derek...
Unit 40 Facilities/Transportation Committee and School Board to Meet Thursday
The Effingham Unit 40 Facilities/Tranportation Committee and the Unit 40 Board are both set to meet on Thursday, August 4th. The Facilities/Transportation Committee will meet at 3:30pm. The following is on the agenda:. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance/Roll Call. Recognition of Visitors. FY22′ Projects (Summer/Fall) FY23′ Projects. FY24′...
Convictions Continue In Tri-County Theft Ring
EDWARDSVILLE – Larry Thompson, 36, pled guilty in two cases against him regarding numerous residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in the Metro area in Madison County Court on Friday, July 29, 2022. These convictions resulted from the joint investigative work between several Metro communities. Thompson was among multiple suspects...
Shelby County Budget Committee to Meet Thursday
The Shelby County Budget Committee is set to meet on Thursday at 9:00am. Presentation and Potential Edits to Working Draft Budget (Work Session Facilitated by Bellwether) Motion to forward Working Draft to Shelby County Board for Review and Placed on Public Viewing. The Committee is set to meet in Courtroom...
Officials working to make Assumption intersection safer following crash that killed 2 teens
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - State and local officials are working on a plan to make an Assumption intersection safer following two deadly crashes there in the past five years. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), State Rep. Avery Bourne (IL-95), Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, Assumption Mayor Derek Page, Assumption Police Chief Brian Wade, and Assumption Fire Chief Herb Palmer held a news conference Monday morning in Assumption to highlight the need for safety improvements at the US 51 & Leafland Street intersection.
Springfield man killed in Calhoun County crash
A Springfield man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says it happened around 4:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 100. A motorcycle was traveling southbound, just north of Michael Road, behind several others when the driver applied the brakes. ISP says the motorcycle then began...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 45 year old Robert J. Wesselman of Effingham for an Effingham County problem solving court warrant for failure to abide by terms and conditions. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Calin D. Garrett of...
Man arrested after accused of mass shooting threats
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man was arrested after being accused of making threats in regards to a mass shooting. Michael Miller, of Savoy, is being arraigned Tuesday on one count of making a terrorist threat, a class X felony. The Champaign Police Department investigated hundreds of emails sent by Miller to Mayor Deb Feinen. Julia […]
Officials, community discuss safety at site of deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois community is still grieving after a deadly crash. Now, they’re coming together to ask for change. State leaders gathered with people in Assumption on Monday to talk about what needs to be done. Community members said accidents happen at the Route 51 and Leafland Street intersection too often. […]
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
Effingham County Chamber To Welcome PAVE Action Teams To August First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, August 5 at the Holiday Inn Effingham and is delighted to have the PAVE Action Teams present. Asking ‘What is PAVE?’ PAVE stands for Promoting a Vision for Effingham County and is a participant-driven strategic visioning and planning process where local leaders and citizen volunteers create a long-range vision for the future of Effingham County and a plan of action for achieving it.
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
Police Beat for Saturday, July 30th, 2022
A 31-year-old Salem man was arrested by Salem Police Friday night on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a driving on a suspected driving charge. Joshua Wesselman of Dick Street is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond. 36-year-old Joshua Schulte of South Castle in Salem...
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Clay, Effingham, Jasper, Richland, and Northwestern Lawrence Counties Until 10:30pm
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Northwestern Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois... Richland County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Olney, Flora, Newton, Altamont, Teutopolis, Louisville, Clay City, Watson, Noble, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Xenia, Bible Grove, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Shumway, Montrose and Parkersburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
