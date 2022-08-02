Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.

www.fox28spokane.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane officer injured following gunfire exchange with robbery suspect near 3rd & Pine
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a robbery suspect that is barricaded in a car near 3rd and Pine. Police say the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. An officer was injured but was treated at the scene and is doing alright.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police Chief: Officers, deputy shot and killed erratic suspect following gunfire exchange on Third Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been...
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
KREM
Robbery suspect confirmed dead after standoff with Spokane police downtown
According to police, two SPD officers and a Spokane County deputy were involved in the standoff. One officer only suffered minor injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane
The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
FOX 28 Spokane
BREAKING: Officer injured in gunfire exchange with suspect near 3rd & Pine, gunman barricaded in a car.
SPOKANE, WASH- Police are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a suspect that is barricaded in near 3rd and Pine. Police say the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. An officer was injured but was treated at the scene and is doing OK. A perimeter has been set...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Fire: Woman dead following house fire near Clinton and 32nd
SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman is dead after a fire broke out near Clinton Road and 32nd Avenue. Spokane Valley Fire Department officials told KHQ the woman was found deceased but haven’t released whether she was burned, inhaled smoke or died of another cause. The cause of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spokane Police: Man involved shooting, standoff in downtown Spokane is dead
SPOKANE, Wash – A man suspected in a series of crimes that ended with a downtown Spokane standoff is dead. He was shot before 6 am by officers from two local agencies. The situation began early Wednesday morning with a report of a robbery nearby. Police spotted a suspicious vehicle downtown with three people in the car. Two people got...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Totally unacceptable’: Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, where law enforcement ultimately ended up shooting and killing a suspect near Third Avenue. Following the incident, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement, in part: “For the...
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
Missing man since August 2021 found in another state
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man that has been missing since August of 2021 has been found in another state. In May, the sister of 38-year-old Garrett Lashbrook reported him as a missing person. His sister had not seen him since August 2021, learning that he was staying with a friend because he was evicted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews responding to brush fire south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Crews are responding right now to a brush fire south of Cheney. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Men charged for shooting officer now facing multiple murder charges
SPOKANE, Wash. – The two men accused of shooting a Spokane Police officer in June are now facing multiple charges of murder and assault. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott have had their charges upgraded, and now both are facing multiple charges of first degree murder, assault, drive-by shooting and other charges.
FOX 28 Spokane
Major Crimes investigating what led up to man being burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating what led to one man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane. “It broke my soul. I don’t care what Steven was to anyone else, he was my son,” the victim’s Mother, Dawn Dawson, said.
Excessive speed, intoxication caused deadly Pend Oreille River boat crash
THAMA, ID. — Excessive speed and intoxication caused a boat crash that killed four people on the Pend Oreille River, according to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation found that the person manning the boat, Gregory Daiker, was driving around 100 miles per hour and had a BAC of 0.228, well over the 0.08 limit at the time of...
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
Man burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews responding to 100-acre wildfire fire south of Cheney near Williams Lake
CHENEY, Wash. – Multiple agencies are responding right now to a 100-acre wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. Level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations are in place from 15111 to 14411 Williams Lake Road. Williams Lake Road is closed from Rock Lake Road to Badger Lake Road. For updated...
Crash involving semi-truck and car blocking Geiger Frontage Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi-truck and car crashed into each other off I-90 this morning. Right now, Geiger Frontage Rd. is totally blocked, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP says the driver swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing it to roll off of the interstate. The truck driver...
Comments / 0