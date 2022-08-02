ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Man swimming with friends disappears as Idaho’s Lucky Peak Lake sees another drowning

By Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

A man swimming with friends Sunday evening became the third person believed to have drowned in Lucky Peak Lake in the past two weeks after he disappeared underwater.

A 46-year-old was in the lake with other people near their boat when he went under just after 7 p.m. and did not resurface, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. Officials said they don’t know exactly what happened. Though initial reports suggested that the victim may have hit his head, the sheriff’s office said those turned out to be unfounded.

“Witnesses didn’t report anything odd or unusual,” Andrea Dearden, director of communications at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, told the Idaho Statesman in an email. “They said he was swimming, went underwater and didn’t come back up. “

The sheriff’s office said marine patrol deputies spent hours on Monday searching the area where the man was last seen, including using sonar in deeper water. Recovery efforts will continue Tuesday, according to Dearden.

Officials declined to provide the Statesman with additional information on the man’s identity, saying they were waiting until all family members were notified.

It was the third death at Lucky Peak State Park, located just southeast of Boise, in two weeks.

A 16-year-old boy disappeared under the water after he fell off a jet ski on July 18. His body has not been recovered.

A 49-year-old man drowned after he fell off his paddleboard on July 24. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office and Ada County paramedics responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but they could not revive him.

