Should You Accumulate Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (UPC) Stock Monday?

JELD-WEN, Royal Caribbean Cruises And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
FiscalNote Holdings Inc. NOTE fell 22.7% to $6.43. FiscalNote closed its earlier-announced agreement to acquire Aicel Technologies. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD dipped 16.3% to $14.88 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered FY22 forecast. Holley Inc. HLLY dropped 16% to $6.72. Raymond James maintained Holley with an Outperform...
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: PerkinElmer, Boeing, Global Payments, Bumble and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Boeing — Shares of the plane maker rallied more than 7% after CNBC reported the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Separately, Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike.
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
BrightSpire Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights
BrightSpire Capital BRSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BrightSpire Capital beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same...
PayPal To $120? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $81 to $86. However, Wedbush analyst Nick Seytan maintained the stock with a Neutral. Starbucks shares rose 1.5% to $85.00 in pre-market trading. Needham cut Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA price target from $500 to $450. However, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti...
G1 Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
G1 Therapeutics GTHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. G1 Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same...
Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graham Hldgs GHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.68%, reporting an EPS of $12.07 versus an estimate of $10.17. Revenue was up $132.15 million from the same...
Surface Oncology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Surface Oncology SURF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Surface Oncology reported in-line EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was down $515 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Orion Energy Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 . Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was down $17.20 million from the same...
Stock futures about flat following 400-point rally in the Dow
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9 points or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures slipped by 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.18%. In regular hours trading, all three major averages ended the day on higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped about 2.5%. Investors got the green light...
Recap: Criteo Q2 Earnings
Criteo CRTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 34.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was down $5.71 million from the same period last...
Pacira BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pacira BioSciences PCRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pacira BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 42.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.88. Revenue was up $33.82 million from the same period last year.
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carlyle Group, Deckers Outdoor, Edwards Lifesciences, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Spirit Airlines, Wingstop and More
The futures are lower on Monday as we start August after an outstanding July that saw the biggest gains for the stock market in months. All of the major indices closed higher on Friday as once again the Nasdaq led the way rising close to 2%. Strong results and positive guidance from mega-cap technology giants […]
This Biotechnology Stock Is Trading Lower By 77%, Here Are 62 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 102% to $1.3150. Ontrak is expected to report financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX jumped 83.7% to $9.92 after declining 74% on Friday. Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares gained 56% to $17.47 on post-IPO volatility...
Why PayPal Stock Is Rising Today
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its earnings guidance. PayPal said second-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $6.8 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 68 cents per share.
Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
