ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Should You Accumulate Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (UPC) Stock Monday?

investorsobserver.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Upc#Pharmaceuticals#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Investorsobserver
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: PerkinElmer, Boeing, Global Payments, Bumble and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Boeing — Shares of the plane maker rallied more than 7% after CNBC reported the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Separately, Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BrightSpire Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

BrightSpire Capital BRSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BrightSpire Capital beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PayPal To $120? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $81 to $86. However, Wedbush analyst Nick Seytan maintained the stock with a Neutral. Starbucks shares rose 1.5% to $85.00 in pre-market trading. Needham cut Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA price target from $500 to $450. However, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

G1 Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

G1 Therapeutics GTHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. G1 Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graham Hldgs GHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.68%, reporting an EPS of $12.07 versus an estimate of $10.17. Revenue was up $132.15 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Surface Oncology: Q2 Earnings Insights

Surface Oncology SURF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Surface Oncology reported in-line EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was down $515 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Orion Energy Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 . Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was down $17.20 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

Stock futures about flat following 400-point rally in the Dow

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9 points or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures slipped by 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.18%. In regular hours trading, all three major averages ended the day on higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped about 2.5%. Investors got the green light...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Criteo Q2 Earnings

Criteo CRTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 34.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was down $5.71 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pacira BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Pacira BioSciences PCRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pacira BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 42.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.88. Revenue was up $33.82 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carlyle Group, Deckers Outdoor, Edwards Lifesciences, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Spirit Airlines, Wingstop and More

The futures are lower on Monday as we start August after an outstanding July that saw the biggest gains for the stock market in months. All of the major indices closed higher on Friday as once again the Nasdaq led the way rising close to 2%. Strong results and positive guidance from mega-cap technology giants […]
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why PayPal Stock Is Rising Today

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its earnings guidance. PayPal said second-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $6.8 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 68 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy