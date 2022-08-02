ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are David Beckham’s special guests

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajTOS_0h17Uvxh00

Marc Anthony and his fiancee, Nadia Ferreira , had a fun weekend. The couple was photographed at the friendly match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati on Saturday, July 30. The lovers enjoyed the sporting event alongside David Beckham , one of the founders of Inter Miami CF. Marc Anthony’s future wife had a great time. Her mother, Ludy Ferreira and her best friends, Abdala Oviedo and Karina Mieres were also at the game with Nadia.

In her Instagram stories, Nadia shared some pictures with Beckham, who is one of Marc’s closest friends. The Paraguayan showed personalized jerseys with which Victoria Beckham ’s husband treated them upon their arrival at the DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDcBS_0h17Uvxh00 @nadiatferreira

Meanwhile, the interpreter of ‘Vivir mi vida’ also posted a picture with his friend Beckham. The friendship dates back several years, and the singer considers the former soccer player as a ‘brother’. In his 2020 birthday greeting, from Marc to David, he wrote the following words: “Happy birthday to you my brother. You are an amazing human being, a true gentleman and a unique friend. I can not wait to see you again. Here is life 🥂, the memories lived and those to come! Love you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46eD4N_0h17Uvxh00 @marcanthony

Oviedo published a photo of the spirited group on his profile. In the postcard, Nadia and Marc appear together and very smiling. “An amazing night with wonderful people,” Abdala wrote next to the photo, which had a ‘like’ from Nadia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LqHC_0h17Uvxh00 GrosbyGroup

The day after the sporting event, Beckham invited the singer to spend the afternoon on his yacht, where Marc was photographed next to the former soccer player and his son, Romeo Beckham , 19.


Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Romeo Beckham
Person
David Beckham
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Paraguayan#Pnk Stadium
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Africa

Ring the wedding bells! Jillian Michaels revealed on Friday that she married her longtime love, DeShanna Marie Minuto, in Africa. "@deshannamarie Michaels - it's an honor and an adventure saying I do to you," the celebrity fitness guru wrote on Instagram. "Finding you... my person... and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life. A special thank you to Susan Neva at @alluringafrica , the team at @wearewilderness and the Himba people for helping us commemorate our union in style. We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives."
WORLD
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy