Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are David Beckham’s special guests

Marc Anthony and his fiancee, Nadia Ferreira , had a fun weekend. The couple was photographed at the friendly match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati on Saturday, July 30. The lovers enjoyed the sporting event alongside David Beckham , one of the founders of Inter Miami CF. Marc Anthony’s future wife had a great time. Her mother, Ludy Ferreira and her best friends, Abdala Oviedo and Karina Mieres were also at the game with Nadia.

In her Instagram stories, Nadia shared some pictures with Beckham, who is one of Marc’s closest friends. The Paraguayan showed personalized jerseys with which Victoria Beckham ’s husband treated them upon their arrival at the DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami.

@nadiatferreira

Meanwhile, the interpreter of ‘Vivir mi vida’ also posted a picture with his friend Beckham. The friendship dates back several years, and the singer considers the former soccer player as a ‘brother’. In his 2020 birthday greeting, from Marc to David, he wrote the following words: “Happy birthday to you my brother. You are an amazing human being, a true gentleman and a unique friend. I can not wait to see you again. Here is life 🥂, the memories lived and those to come! Love you.”

@marcanthony

Oviedo published a photo of the spirited group on his profile. In the postcard, Nadia and Marc appear together and very smiling. “An amazing night with wonderful people,” Abdala wrote next to the photo, which had a ‘like’ from Nadia.

GrosbyGroup

The day after the sporting event, Beckham invited the singer to spend the afternoon on his yacht, where Marc was photographed next to the former soccer player and his son, Romeo Beckham , 19.