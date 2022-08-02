City Council agrees to revisit golf cart proposal

townbroadcast.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
threeriversnews.com
Old library property officially sold to county
THREE RIVERS — Family court and probate court will soon be moving from Centreville to Three Rivers. In a 4-1 vote by the Three Rivers City Commission Monday, commissioners officially approved the final sale of the old Three Rivers Public Library building at 920 W. Michigan Ave. to St. Joseph County for $175,000 to renovate the property into a building for Family Court and its related services.
wkzo.com
Most millage requests, renewals and proposals approved by voters across Southwest MI
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Voters across eight Southwest Michigan Counties turned out to make their voices heard on a wide variety of millage requests, renewals, and service proposals that were on the ballot. Unofficial results as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, indicate a strong majority of actions won the approval of voters.
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
Proposal to eliminate funding requirement for Grand Rapids police won’t make November ballot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A ballot drive to change the city’s funding requirements for the Grand Rapids Police Department and allocate more funding to community services will not end up on the November ballot this year. The group behind the effort did not submit a ballot petition to...
Allegan County voters approve senior citizen services millage renewal
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan and Ottawa County residents voted to renew a millage that is designed to provide services for senior citizens in Allegan County. The millage will raise money to provide services for senior citizens in Allegan County. Some of the services provided are: Adult day care, home delivered meals, in-home support, personal emergency response systems and senior transportation.
Kent County voters pass senior millage renewal
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Voters overwhelmingly passed a proposal to renew the Kent County Senior Millage on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Unofficial primary election results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office showed 95,064 voted yes and 39,400 voted no on the ballot proposal. The millage request for Kent County senior...
Holland voters approve publicly-owned internet infrastructure
The measure mirrors the city's successful downtown broadband project, wherein businesses have access to publicly-owned fiber internet services.
‘Red’ Ottawa County goes more conservative with newcomers blasting longtime incumbent leaders
GRAND HAVEN, MI – They ran on personal freedom and parental rights. They criticized the current Republican county leaders for not doing enough to stop the school mask mandate instituted by the county health director. And, during Tuesday’s primary election, voters overwhelmingly supported the right-leaning Ottawa Impact group over...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Four races decided in primary for Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The four contested primary races are decided for the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. The Aug. 2 primary narrowed the field for winners to move on to the Nov. 2 general election, where they compete for two-year terms. The county districts were redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, with new boundaries for a reduced nine county board districts.
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
Ottawa Impact co-founder has strong lead over incumbent Republican county commissioner
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A longtime Ottawa County commissioner is likely to be ousted from his seat according to early results from the Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary for the county’s 8th District. Incumbent Greg DeJong, who was first elected to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in...
Battle for 88th state House set after primaries in Muskegon, Ottawa counties
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- November’s matchup for the new 88th state House district will feature Democrat Christine Baker against Republican Greg VanWoerkom, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press called the Republican and Democratic primary elections at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Baker had 85% of the votes...
Challenger Sylvia Rhodea defeats longtime Ottawa County commissioner in Republican primary
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A newcomer ousted a longtime Ottawa County commissioner from his seat Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Republican primary for the county’s 8th District. Challenger Sylvia Rhodea defeated incumbent Greg DeJong by a vote of 2,586 to 1,058, according to unofficial election results from the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office.
Election error reported in Eaton County
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) The Globe published a front page photo of Dorr firefighters carrying wounded warrior Bill Fifelski Jr. after he fell through the floor at a burning house and was rendered unconscious. His uncle, Norm Fifelski, and Bill Schumaker rescued him and he survived. Not so the house at 1687 Sherwood.
Two candidates leading in race for Kalamazoo County District Court
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Less than 700 votes separate the first and third place candidate for a seat on Kalamazoo County District Court late Tuesday, though absentee ballots were not fully counted. Lana Maria Escamilla had 9,715 votes, while Thomas Allen had 9,731 and Becket Jones has 9,087 in...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Thousands lose power as thunderstorm rolls through Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Thousands of people are without power as a thunderstorm passes through Kalamazoo County. More than 5,000 homes and businesses are without power as of 5:10 p.m., Aug. 3 in Kalamazoo County, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map. Power is expected to be restored anytime...
abc57.com
City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
