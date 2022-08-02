Gas prices on the decline in Rockford, but for how long?

Read on www.wifr.com
WIFR
It’s International Beer Day: celebrate at a local brewery
(WIFR) - A day to share a love for a craft dating back to 4,000 BCE, International Beer Day. Grab that beer you’ve been saving for a special occasion, or get some friends together and head out to one of many breweries around the stateline. Some of our picks include:
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Military Aircraft Over The Skies Of Winnebago County, Several Neat Aircraft At the Rockford Airport, Fly-In Event Today!
Several Military Aircraft Over The Skies Of Winnebago County. Multiple sources are reporting they saw a C-130 Hercules and reports of 2 different Blackhawk helicopters over the skies of Winnebago County yesterday. Sources told us the Blackhawks were just flying over, and did not land here locally. However, at times...
hotelnewsresource.com
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Rockford East Opens in Rockford, Illinois
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Rockford East has opened its doors in Rockford, Illinois, and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Rockford East will provide guests with an experience they...
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side
N Highland Avenue will be closed from E State St to Jackson St for water main construction. Citizens are urged to use an alternative route for the duration of this closure. Construction in this area is expected to last until late. fall. Please note all residences will remain accessible throughout...
WIFR
Class of 2022 graduates ready to join ranks at Rockford Fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congratulations to Rockford Fire Department Recruit class of 2022. Graduation from Fire Training Academy commenced at 2 p.m. Friday in the NIU Rockford and Conference Center, 8500 E. State Street. The department honored 17 men and women now qualified to become firefighters. 13 of the graduates...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Three Vehicle Accident With Extrication In Rockford
At approximately 8:00 tonight emergency personnel were called to the area of S Mulford Road and Charles Street for a bad accident. Two vehicles had heavy damage and one vehicle possibly hit a house or came close to it. One person required extrication because they were trapped inside the vehicle.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
WIFR
Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Serious Injuries After Two Vehicle Accident In Rockford
At approximately 4:40 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of W State Street and Willard Avenue for a two vehicle accident. One person was reported to be seriously injured and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford...
rockrivercurrent.com
New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill former Subway space in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington never planned to run a brick-and-mortar location when they started their business selling sweet-tasting funnel cakes made from scratch two years ago. Then they saw a storefront they couldn’t pass up. The married business duo grew up in Rockford, and as kids...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Involving A Vehicle And Bike In Rockford
At approximately 1:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue for reports a vehicle hit a subject on a bike. (Gonna assume bicycle) One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Avoid the area for...
WIFR
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team of first responders took on a large structure fire in the sweltering heat Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find heavy flames coming from the back of a residents. Temperatures outside neared 90 degrees at the time.
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
WIFR
Ukraine residents add memorable stop to Rockford trip
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several refugees built Christ the Saviour Orthodox Church in Rockford decades ago, including those from Poland and Ukraine. With residents from Brovary, Ukraine in town for the week, they hope the power of prayer shines a light on a dark time in Europe. “All Ukraine it’s...
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
