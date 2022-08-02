State Street reopens after downtown gas leak, evacuations

gephardtdaily.com
Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Weber Fire District, Roy, and Clinton were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire very early Tuesday morning in Hooper. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The fire, which was called in at...
SLCPD update: Separate collisions leave skateboarder dead, motorcyclist critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released more information on two separate collisions Tuesday night, which left one person dead and one critically injured. Car-motorcycle. The first incident, a collision between a car and a 50-year-old motorcycle, was reported at...
Police: Skateboarder killed, motorcyclist critically injured in separate Salt Lake City crashes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skateboarder was killed and a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday night following separate accidents in Salt Lake City, police said. At 9:15 p.m., a motorcycle and a car were involved in a crash at 1440 S. Main that...
Bountiful man dies in rollover near Green River
GREEN RIVER, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Wednesday released information on a fatal rollover that happened a week earlier near Green River. “On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at about 6:10 p.m., a green 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on I-70 near...
SLCPD seeks info on SUV that left scene of fatal collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking the public’s help in finding an SUV involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead. The investigation began at 11:04 p.m. Sunday, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police says. Officers were...
Man ‘using a lighter to burn a spider,’ arrested for starting Springville Fire, deputies say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who told deputies he was “using a lighter to burn a spider” has been taken into custody, accused of starting the fast-moving Springville Fire, according to a statement by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The fire...
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
Payson man drowns at Idaho’s Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man has been identified as the victim who drowned Saturday at Idaho’s Pillar Falls after being pulled under the water, officials say. Cory Grant Collard, 30, was walking in the water with friends Saturday afternoon when he...
Court records reveal details on man who said he started Springville wildfire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court records reveal more about the man arrested after deputies say he admitted starting the Springville Fire while trying to set a spider on fire. Arrested in the case is Cory Allen Martin, 26, from Draper. Martin’s probable cause statement, filed...
Boy, 16, arrested after allegedly firing gun, fleeing Salt Lake City police
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and later fled from police. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning when a call came to dispatch...
Davis County Search and Rescue videos underscore busy weekend
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team plucked two struggling hikers off a mountainside, providing for some thrilling video over the weekend. “On Saturday our teams responded to a heat-related injury above the Adams Canyon trail. Simultaneously...
BYU Police Dept. releases MTC shooting video, asks public’s help solving 2020 case
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in a cold case where someone shot up a guard station at the Missionary Training Center. There were no serious injuries in the Aug. 3, 2020 shooting, but in something of an anniversary...
Lindon Police Department investigating teenager’s death
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Police are investigating the death of a teen Monday in the small Utah County town of Lindon while assuring the public the case does not represent any ongoing threat to the community. “The Lindon Police Department is actively investigating an incident...
Taylorsville police searching for ‘strapped’ suspect who boosted beer from 7-Eleven
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man stole three bottles of beer from a Taylorsville 7-Eleven after telling a store clerk he was “strapped” Monday night. Taylorsville police say the robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3180 W. 5400...
DWR, migratory bird refuge to take flight in fight against phragmites
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge will close its popular auto tour route Tuesday and Wednesday as it fights one of the refuge’s top enemy invaders. The 12-mile scenic loop is normally open “sunrise to sunset” at the refuge...
Update: Lindon police say trailhead fight between two groups led to 16-year-old’s death
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One 16-year-old boy died and another was arrested Monday following an early morning fight between two groups at a Lindon trailhead, police said. Two groups met at the Lindon View Murdock Canal Trailhead between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday and...
Hogle Zoo shares images of new zebra foal
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo has released images of its latest addition, a baby Hartman zebra born to Zoo resident Poppy and Scooby. “To those who had a long pregnancy or a big baby, Poppy the zebra has you beat,” a Zoo statement says. “After a 12-month wait, the birth of an 87-pound male zebra was safely captured on camera at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. The healthy arrival happened July 23, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m. with mom, Poppy, a five-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra.
