Celtics, Noah Vonleh agree to one-year deal with hopes to make roster in training camp (report)

www.masslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics, Bruno Caboclo agree to training camp contract
The competition in training camp for the last few spots on the Boston Celtics roster just got a little more interesting. The Celtics have agreed to a training camp contract with free agent forward Bruno Caboclo, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Caboclo, who's listed at 6-foot-9 and 218 pounds, was...
Yardbarker
Former No. 9 overall pick Noah Vonleh signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics, free agent Noah Vonleh agree to one-year contract
The Boston Celtics are adding another player to their training camp roster, which will increase the internal competition for playing time throughout the preseason. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that free agent forward/center Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics. Vonleh has played for seven...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent
James Johnson remains a free agent on August 2. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.
NBA・
Woj: Boston Celtics ink veteran big man Noah Vonleh to camp deal
Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have reportedly signed big man Noah Vonleh to a one-year deal with the hopes of making the 2022-23 Celtics regular-season roster. The signing comes on the heels of Boston offering former Houston Rockets center Bruno Cabloco a camp deal earlier in the day on Monday.
Looking Back at Kristaps Porzingis’ Tenure with Mavs
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Report: Celtics Expected to Have Open Competition for Final Roster Spots
The Celtics have filled 12 of 15 roster spots, plus both of their two-way slots, currently occupied by this year's second-round draft pick, JD Davison, and former first-round selection, Mfiondu Kabengele. For Kabengele to play his way into a full-time roster spot, he'd likely have to prove himself ...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0