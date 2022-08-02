Insurers Paid or Reserved $13.1 billion for Hurricane Ida, Commissioner Donelon Reports

www.houmatimes.com
LSU Ag releases 2022 summer edition of Horticulture Hints
LSU Ag announced the 2022 summer edition of Horticulture Hints is available for all five Louisiana regions. Horticulture Hints is a series of newsletters providing great gardening tips for each specific Louisiana region. To read Horticulture Hints for the southwest region, visit LSU online, click on your parish on the...
Just You & The Glass
Ask someone what makes the communities along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast so special, and obvious answers will immediately come to mind: food, family and friends, and a laid-back lifestyle. Above all, though, there’s something about the Bayou Region’s culture that never quite leaves a person, whether they move away or...
With Schools Returning, LA DOTD Reminds Drivers to Be Safe in School Zones
It’s that time of year again when students return to school and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has sent a reminder to watch for school zones and buses. Remember to keep a special lookout for school zones. Obey all speed limit signs in and around school...
