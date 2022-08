The band Placebo is an English Alternative rock band, formed in London in 1994. The band was formed by Stefan Olsdal and Brian Molko. For over two decades, the band has been known for experimenting with different kinds of sounds, genres and styles which has resulted in Placebo having a wide diversity of fans. Placebo holds a special place in the world of British rock.

