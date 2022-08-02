Blackhawk Up Mailbag: Toews, Boyle & More

blackhawkup.com
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
Yardbarker
9 players still on the UFA market that could be a PTO fit for the Canucks
These days, money’s tight just about everywhere except at the very top, and — in very relative terms — the National Hockey League is no exception. Entering the third year of the COVID-induced nearly-flat salary ceiling, teams are running out of cap space like never before, and it’s put a serious squeeze on 2022’s crop of unrestricted free agents.
NHL
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
NHL
Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE
Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really well through the first quarter of last season and lost his confidence after that. He fell down the lineup, and Holland was and may still be trying to sort things out. Whether that means he is traded or Holland lets things play out for another season remains to be seen, but Woodcroft is confident that Puljujarvi is one of the young pieces worth investing in.
The Hockey Writers
Abbotsford Canucks’ Rookies Will Continue Excitement in 2022-23
By all accounts, the Abbotsford Canucks had a successful inaugural 2021-22 season in the Fraser Valley. Fans flocked to Abbotsford Centre every night to watch their team rack up an impressive 39-23-5-1 record along with several standout performances by American Hockey League (AHL) veterans and rookies alike. They even got to see history be made with the first AHL goal scored by a Japanese-born forward in Yushiroh Hirano’s tally on Jan. 22, 2022, against the San Diego Gulls. It was a goal for the ages as he went on to score five goals in 30 games and play for the Japanese National Team at the 2022 Division 1B IIHF World Championship in Finland where he wore an “A” and led his team to a silver medal on the strength of six goals and 10 points in four games.
NHL
Heidt focused on consistency prior to 2023 NHL Draft
Center prospect led Prince George of Western Hockey League in scoring last season as 16-year-old Riley Heidt is just beginning his road toward the 2023 NHL Draft, but the 17-year-old center prospect already is well-schooled in the path. Heidt, who plays for Prince George of the Western Hockey League, already...
Yardbarker
2022 Toronto Marlies Offseason Player Tracker
On the surface, the Toronto Marlies’ 2021-2022 season was a letdown. After eight consecutive playoff berths, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate didn’t reach the postseason for the first time since 2011. The Marlies didn’t have the veteran firepower — or rather, ‘AAAA’ skaters — that they had in years past. Toronto’s prospects didn’t generate all that much excitement either, with the exception of Nick Robertson (16G+12A in 28 GP).
Yardbarker
Former Penguins Prospect Cam Lee Signs in KHL
For a number of seasons now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had one of the lowest rated prospect pools across the NHL. The Penguins thinnest position amongst the prospects falls with the defensemen, and the blue line just got a little slimmer. Former defensive prospect Cam Lee has signed a one-year...
NHL
Zacha among 24 players to file for NHL salary arbitration
Hearings underway, scheduled to run through Aug. 11. Pavel Zacha of the Boston Bruins was one of 24 restricted free agents who filed for salary arbitration by the July 17 deadline, according to the NHL Players' Association. Zacha, who was traded to the Bruins by New Jersey Devils on July...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Blackhawks name Derek Plante assistant coach
A few days ago, we covered how University of Minnesota-Duluth associate coach Derek Plante was expected to join the Blackhawks’ coaching staff under new head coach Luke Richardson. Monday, the move was made official, with the Blackhawks hiring Plante under the title of assistant coach. This move marks Plante’s...
Blue Jackets sign forward Emil Bemstrom to two-year deal
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed their last remaining restricted free agent, inking forward Emil Bemstrom to a two-year deal worth $900K per season through 2023-24. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen spoke on the deal:. Emil is a skilled and offensive forward who has the ability to find the back of...
NHL
Kraken add Burakovsky, try to build winning culture in second season
Hope two-time Cup winner, newcomers Schultz, Bjorkstrand boost power play. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Seattle Kraken:. 2021-22 season: 27-49-6, eighth in Pacific Division; did...
Yardbarker
Sabres Could Use Kane but the Cost Could Be Too High
Patrick Kane has been a superstar in the NHL for over a decade, as he continually carries the load for the Chicago Blackhawks‘ offense season after season. With a rebuild well underway, it’s more than likely we will see Kane on the move for the first time in his career. Could the Buffalo Sabres have their eye on him?
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumours: Plante, Luypen, Kurashev, Jones
As the offseason proceeds, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to find ways to rearrange. Although not all of their related headlines can involve the most prominent names in today’s game, that doesn’t mean that those being written into their story won’t be necessary pieces to Chicago’s puzzle.
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
